Is Coronation Street on tonight? Huge schedule shake-up for the rest of this week

It’s all-change in the ITV soap schedules for the rest of this week so here’s our guide to what’s what – is Coronation Street on tonight?

In fact, Thursday September 7 is a bumper soap evening for fans and we’ve got you covered with all the info below.

Tyrone is taken in by Cassie once again (Credit: ITV)

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Corrie is airing tonight – but at a much later time.

First up Emmerdale sits in its usual spot of 7.30pm on ITV. It will still air for an hour. Meanwhile, EastEnders also goes out in its normal 7.30pm spot on BBC One.

After Emmerdale finishes at 8.30pm, there’s a half-an-hour episode of Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs on ITV. Following that, Coronation Street will air its Friday episode tonight at 9pm.

This means there will be no Coronation Street tomorrow night (Friday, September 8). Emmerdale also won’t air tomorrow night. It had previously had an hour-long episode on Tuesday night to make up the week.

It’s all because of the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off on Friday with ITV screening the opening match of France v New Zealand. This will air on ITV from 6.45pm until 10.35pm.

The Rugby World Cup lasts for seven weeks, so although soaps will be back to normal on Monday, September 11, don’t expect it to stay that way for long!

Is Tom’s attack what it seems? (Credit: ITV)

What happens in the soaps tonight?

Tonight’s visit to Emmerdale sees Belle struggle with jealousy over Tom and Dawn – especially when he takes Dawn for a spin in his flashy new car.

But when Tom is later set upon and attacked, Belle is the one who saves him. She calls the police, but is everything as it seems?

Meanwhile, Charles’ guilt is threatening to overwhelm him and he makes a huge decision.

Over in EastEnders, Ian is feeling insecure (what’s new?!) and he confides in Alfie. But when Alfie lets slip that Anna slept with Freddie, Ian later blurts it out in front of everyone.

Elsewhere, Reiss is upset when Karen mentions his infertility and Sonia is forced to comfort him.

In Coronation Street’s hour-long episode Cassie finally agrees to attend a support group after last night’s overdose horror. But when she starts lying about her past, Tyrone is totally taken in and turns on Evelyn. Will Cassie be caught out?

Also, Max finds Lauren after she’s trashed the salon. He promises to help her, but when David gets wind of what’s happened the police soon come knocking. And, Aadi’s torn when Darren and Dev grill him on his love life – will he crack?

