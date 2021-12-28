Jenny Abi Coronation Street Is Coronation Street on tonight? Has the schedule changed?
Soaps

ITV has made a few changes this week

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street has a different schedule this week, but is it on tonight?

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will be on tonight (Tuesday, December 28). Usually Corrie isn’t on on Tuesdays, but there will be an hour long episode at 9pm.

This is because there is no episode tomorrow (Wednesday, December 29).

Coronation Street Dec 28 Abi glares at Kelly during the drug support group
Corrie is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Is Phill a con artist? Fans suspect he’s ‘too good to be true’

Tomorrow Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs is on at 7.30pm for half an hour. The Voice Kids follows at 8pm for two hours.

SPOILERS: What happens in tonight’s Coronation Street?

In tonight’s episode Aadi reveals Kelly turned to drugs and Abi is taken aback.

At her drugs support group Abi gives Kelly a look of pure hatred as she describes her troubled upbringing, how she’s done terrible things and used drugs as an escape.

Abi feels a flicker of empathy. She then bears her soul to the group.

Coronation Street Dec 28 Abi glares at Kelly during the drug support group
Abi gives Kelly a look of pure hatred (Credit: ITV)

Back on the street Gary suggests to Maria that they could offer Kelly somewhere to stay. Will Maria agree?

Meanwhile Tyrone asserts that the house is rightfully his and he’s not selling it.

But when Fiz explains to Evelyn that Tyrone ruined her happy memories of No.9 and needs a fresh start, Evelyn is saddened.

Coronation Street Dec 27 Fiz wants to sell the house leaving Tyrone shocked
Will Ty sell the house? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: OPINION: Coronation Street: ‘Abi needs to get help and stop tormenting Kelly’

Evelyn tells Ty it’s his duty to do right by Fiz and the kids and if that means selling the house, so be it.

Will Tyrone agree?

Meanwhile Craig and Faye return from another stressful driving lesson. Can they find a way to sort things?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

