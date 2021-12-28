Coronation Street has a different schedule this week, but is it on tonight?

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will be on tonight (Tuesday, December 28). Usually Corrie isn’t on on Tuesdays, but there will be an hour long episode at 9pm.

This is because there is no episode tomorrow (Wednesday, December 29).

Corrie is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Tomorrow Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs is on at 7.30pm for half an hour. The Voice Kids follows at 8pm for two hours.

SPOILERS: What happens in tonight’s Coronation Street?

In tonight’s episode Aadi reveals Kelly turned to drugs and Abi is taken aback.

At her drugs support group Abi gives Kelly a look of pure hatred as she describes her troubled upbringing, how she’s done terrible things and used drugs as an escape.

Abi feels a flicker of empathy. She then bears her soul to the group.

Abi gives Kelly a look of pure hatred (Credit: ITV)

Back on the street Gary suggests to Maria that they could offer Kelly somewhere to stay. Will Maria agree?

Meanwhile Tyrone asserts that the house is rightfully his and he’s not selling it.

But when Fiz explains to Evelyn that Tyrone ruined her happy memories of No.9 and needs a fresh start, Evelyn is saddened.

Will Ty sell the house? (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn tells Ty it’s his duty to do right by Fiz and the kids and if that means selling the house, so be it.

Will Tyrone agree?

Meanwhile Craig and Faye return from another stressful driving lesson. Can they find a way to sort things?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

