Is Coronation Street on tonight? Another soap schedule change ahead

Coronation Street usually airs on Friday nights, however the ITV schedule has been changed over the last week.

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

On Thursday (September 8) Queen Elizabeth II died. Following her death, the ITV schedule removed soaps from its programming.

This means that the soap’s schedule has been slightly different this week.

Corrie is not on tonight (Friday, September 16).

Usually the soap would air at 8pm for an hour, but instead tonight there will be a double bill of Emmerdale at 8pm.

This will be followed by Professor T at 9pm.

When is Coronation Street on?

Last night (Thursday, September 15) Coronation Street was on for an hour at 9pm.

This episode was originally meant to air on Wednesday, September 14.

However due to changes in the ITV schedule over the last week, the episode was aired at a later date.

The episode that was originally meant to air tonight, will now air on Sunday (September 18) according to ITV’s schedule.

It will be on at 7pm.

Spoilers: What happens in the next episode of Corrie?

Gary‘s not happy as Sharon visits Kelly to celebrate her engagement.

He begs her not to tell Kelly that he was the one who killed Rick.

But when Aadi lets slip about Kelly being kidnapped and Kelly asks Gary to give her away, Sharon is horrified.

Later Kelly receives a holdall full of her mum‘s things that she left in Spain.

She finds a digital camera and looks through the pictures.

But she’s confused when she finds the holiday is dated as June 17 2019 – the day her dad was murdered.

Kelly shows Gary the photos and says she wants to know who killed her dad.

Meanwhile in court the jury delivers their verdict on Toyah and Spider announces he intends to stick around.

He meets up with DS Swain to discuss his job.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

