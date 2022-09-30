Coronation Street is really pushing the boat out – but is it getting too violent?

The ITV soap once horrified millions when Ernest Bishop was shot in 1978, dying of his injuries.

Coronation Street is going too far say fans (Credit: ITV)

There was nothing graphic about the scene, just a bang and the following heartbreak from his wife Emily.

At the time it was devastating and utterly horrifying for the viewing public.

Now, people would take another sip of tea and wonder why they couldn’t see an open wound or his desperate attempts to profess his love while his lungs fill with blood.

You see Corrie, like most things, has moved with the times.

What was once shocking is no longer, obviously – but there is the sense that it has gone a bit too far.

For example when Pat Phelan was terrorising Weatherfield, he tortured, abused and murdered his victims in graphic detail.

Coronation Street is too violent says fans

And when it came to his own end he was stabbed through the heart.

Viewers watched the knife be plunged in by Anna Windass – only for Phelan to rip it out to ensure his own death.

It’s not just the squeamish who needed to look away – it was anyone with any sort of food in their stomachs.

And things have only got worse from there.

There was Harvey Gaskell threatening to rape Leanne Battersby, Geoff Metcalfe terrorising wife Yasmeen and the brutal murder of Seb Franklin.

More recently there’s been Stephen Reid smashing Leo’s head on a railing and throwing him over a balcony and into a bin.

And the whole Kelly Neelan setting up Gary’s murder, only to be kidnapped at gunpoint and faced with killing herself.

It just seems a bit much for fans.

Stephen killing Leo was a very violent act (Credit: ITV)

Is Corrie going too far?

One said: “There is too much violence on Corrie it’s no longer a family programme.

“I used to love Corrie but I’m switching off. I don’t like my home to have this negative violent viewing.”

A second said: “There’s more murders in Corrie than in Vera….too far fetched for me! He just happened to fall in a wheelie bin.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

“I was sort of hoping he was alive and would escape but that was never going to happen was it lol …same old boring storyline where everyone falls off roofs.”

A third said: “I know some of the storyline is true to life, but violence breeds violence and there is enough of that going on in the world and country. Let there be happier things going on.”

Another said: “Why is Corrie becoming so aggressive? Why can’t it be nice and happy and funny how it used to be? Don’t like these scenes of late.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.