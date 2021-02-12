Is Charity leaving Emmerdale? Chas no longer wants her in the village

Charity has been in Emmerdale since March 2000. However recent events have led to her being in her family’s bad books. Is Charity leaving Emmerdale?

Over the last few months, Charity has upset her family.

After cheating on her fiancé Vanessa, the couple split up. More recently, Charity upset her son Noah after she ruined his chances to join the army.

Noah and Charity fell out (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, February 11) Charity was devastated that her family were all against her.

After having a few drinks with Al Chapman, she told him that her daughter Debbie set him up, making it look like he stole money from the HOP business account as revenge for cheating on her.

She soon invited Al into bed. However he declined as he had recorded their conversation to prove to former boss Kim that he didn’t take her money.

Charity told Al about Debbie’s revenge (Credit: ITV)

Later Kim confronted Debbie with the recording and she was furious to learn her mum had exposed her plan.

Is Charity leaving Emmerdale?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Friday, February 12) Chas spoke to Marlon about him buying Charity’s share in the Woolpack.

Chas told her second-cousin that they money would give her enough cash to be able to go wherever she wants.

Charity refused to sell her share but Chas gave her no choice and wanted her to move out of the pub. She then told Charity she was on her own from now on.

Chas wants Marlon to buy Charity’s share of the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

With no where to go and none of her family wanting anything to do with her, will Charity end up leaving Emmerdale?

Spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal Charity is still being ostracised by the Dingles.

But Diane agrees to let her stay and encourages her to make amends by signing over her shares to the pub without making a fuss.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

