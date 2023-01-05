Alfie Moon has given up trying to win over Kat in EastEnders, but what does this mean for him now?

Following her ordeal with Keeble, Kat decided to forgive Phil.

Is Alfie leaving EastEnders for good?

Kat and Tommy were kidnapped (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kat confides in Alfie after being kidnapped

Ever since Alfie returned to Walford last year, he’s been trying to win Kat back.

Although they shared a kiss over Christmas while Phil was away, Kat was adamant she loved Phil.

This week Kat and her son Tommy got involved in Phil’s feud with DCI Keeble when Keeble had them both kidnapped.

DCI Keeble discovered that Keanu and Phil had been working together and got revenge on Phil by kidnapping his fiancée and her son.

Phil and Keanu tracked Kat and Tommy down to a warehouse but when they arrived they head a gun go off.

In tonight’s scenes (Thursday, January 5 2023) Phil and Keanu discovered Kat had shot Keeble.

Phil told Keeble he would get her help if she called her witness off Billy’s case.

Billy was due to go to court of the murder of Keeble’s dad in the 70s. Billy was there when the crime committed, but did not kill Keeble’s father.

Eventually Phil convinced Keeble to make the call and she was taken to hospital.

However Kat was horrified at the fact she shot DCI Keeble.

Later Kat broke down to Alfie about getting involved with Phil and feared going to prison for shooting Keeble.

He told her that this is what happens when you get involved with Phil and tried to convince her to leave Walford with him and the kids.

Kat cried to Alfie (Credit: BBC)

Kat forgives Phil

Later Phil returned home and Kat told him she needed to put her family first, fearing being involved with him would put them in danger.

Phil told Kat that she meant everything to him but he couldn’t help that he had enemies.

He said to her he wouldn’t blame her for walking away.

Kat quickly forgave Phil and agreed to stay with him, on the condition he always tell her what to look out for and he would protect her kids.

Alfie saw Kat and Phil kissing and told her he was done.

He explained he’d given up on them ever being together again.

Alfie made Phil promise to treat Kat like a Goddess and hoped she wouldn’t live to regret her decision.

But what does this mean for Alfie?

Alfie was heartbroken to find out Kat is staying with Phil (Credit: BBC)

It has not been revealed if Alfie is leaving EastEnders.

Although he claims he is done with Kat, he still has his children living with her and Phil in Walford, so it could mean he will stay around for them.

But has Kat made the right decision staying with Phil?

What will Alfie do next?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

