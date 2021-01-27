Al has been caught out cheating in Emmerdale. But is he now leaving the village for good?

Over the last few months Al has been cheating on fiancé Priya with Debbie Dingle.

When Debbie returned to the village, it didn’t take long for her to find out about Al’s cheating. Soon she and Priya began plotting to ruin him.

Al was caught out (Credit: ITV)

As well as both women dumping him, they stole money from the HOP business account and made it look as if Al committed the crime.

After Priya ‘discovered’ the transactions, she told Kim. Later Kim fired Al from his job at the HOP.

Meanwhile his son Ellis was furious when he learnt his dad cheated on Priya. But Ellis wasn’t the only one…

Cain threatened Al (Credit: ITV)

When Cain found out Al had cheated on his daughter Debbie, he told him to leave the village, or he’d kill him.

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, January 27) Al decided to leave Emmerdale, telling his son Ellis it was for work.

But will Al come back? Is his exit permanent?

Is Al leaving Emmerdale? What happens next?

Next week, Al returns to the village. He begs Priya about the missing money. Is she starting to soften towards him?

Could Priya change her tune when she realises he’s only interested in the money and not her?

Al is back next week (Credit: ITV)

But soon Priya has other things to worry about with Rishi when he and Manpreet face problems. He’s too angry to even look at his wife.

Jai tries to console him but Rishi adamant there is no way back for him and Manpreet and their marriage is over.

Will Priya ever be able to forgive Al? Or is there more to come?

