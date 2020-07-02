'Idiots': Antony Cotton hits out at shoppers not protecting themselves and others from pandemic

Antony Cotton has hit out at Ikea shoppers not protecting themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who is well known for playing Sean Tully in Coronation Street, wrote on Twitter about his experience going to Ikea.

But he was appalled to see so many people were queuing for the store without wearing a face mask.

Antony has been in Coronation Street since 2003 (Credit: ITV)

He wrote: "Drive for 40 minutes to @IKEAUK (only because their click and collect only ever has Norwich or Aberdeen as options). Parked up. Walked past the returns queue and round to the main entrance queue... there is - no joke about two, three four thousand people queing, none wearing masks."

Ikea reopened last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued on his thread: "To clarify - no I haven't joined the queue. I was coming here for a specific product that they don't deliver and didn't have in the Ashton Ikea. Why on earth would you want to drive to Ikea to stand in a queue? People are off their heads. No wonder there's talk of more lockdowns."

To clarify - no I haven’t joined the queue. I was coming here for a specific product that they don’t deliver and didn’t have in the Ashton Ikea. Why on earth would you want to drive to Ikea to stand in a queue?! People are off their heads. No wonder there’s talk of more lockdowns — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) July 1, 2020

He added: "I didn't take a photograph because I'm not that guy, but I'm not exaggerating - there are 1000s of people outside. I bet 99% of those idiots come out with a pack of napkins and frozen box of meatballs. Who wants a day out in Ikea during a pandemic. Jeez. I totally despair."

I didn’t take a photograph because I’m not that guy, but I’m not exaggerating - there are 1000s of people outside. I bet 99% of those idiots come out with a pack of napkins and frozen box of meatballs. Who wants a day out at IKEA during a pandemic?! Jeez. I totally dispair. — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) July 1, 2020

Responses to Antony's comments

Antony's comments were met with a range of responses.

One wrote: "Please don't call people idiots, you don't know why they are there. I think it's an awful term, just my personal thoughts."

However the 44-year-old hit back saying: "Sorry, I meant to say really smart, considerate, helping stop the pandemic by queuing at Ikea in their thousands, kind of people."

Antony wasn't impressed with the queues of people not wearing face masks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second responded saying: "Pot calling the kettle black. You were there too."

However, some did agree with the Corrie star.

One wrote: "Got to admit I despair at some of these absolute idiots out there at the moment. I can't see the point of endless queuing when the items you require are not really essential."

Another added: "And I bet half of them were outside on a Thursday night clapping for key workers."

UK lockdown

Ikea re-opened last month during the coronavirus pandemic.

However this Saturday (July 4) more places are set to reopen including pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

But social distancing measures and health and safety guidelines will be in place.

