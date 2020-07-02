'Idiots': Antony Cotton hits out at shoppers not protecting themselves and others from pandemic

Antony Cotton has hit out at Ikea shoppers not protecting themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic.
The actor, who is well known for playing Sean Tully in Coronation Street, wrote on Twitter about his experience going to Ikea.
But he was appalled to see so many people were queuing for the store without wearing a face mask.
He wrote: "Drive for 40 minutes to @IKEAUK (only because their click and collect only ever has Norwich or Aberdeen as options). Parked up. Walked past the returns queue and round to the main entrance queue... there is - no joke about two, three four thousand people queing, none wearing masks."
He continued on his thread: "To clarify - no I haven't joined the queue. I was coming here for a specific product that they don't deliver and didn't have in the Ashton Ikea. Why on earth would you want to drive to Ikea to stand in a queue? People are off their heads. No wonder there's talk of more lockdowns."
He added: "I didn't take a photograph because I'm not that guy, but I'm not exaggerating - there are 1000s of people outside. I bet 99% of those idiots come out with a pack of napkins and frozen box of meatballs. Who wants a day out in Ikea during a pandemic. Jeez. I totally despair."
Responses to Antony's comments
Antony's comments were met with a range of responses.
One wrote: "Please don't call people idiots, you don't know why they are there. I think it's an awful term, just my personal thoughts."
However the 44-year-old hit back saying: "Sorry, I meant to say really smart, considerate, helping stop the pandemic by queuing at Ikea in their thousands, kind of people."
A second responded saying: "Pot calling the kettle black. You were there too."
However, some did agree with the Corrie star.
One wrote: "Got to admit I despair at some of these absolute idiots out there at the moment. I can't see the point of endless queuing when the items you require are not really essential."
Another added: "And I bet half of them were outside on a Thursday night clapping for key workers."
UK lockdown
Ikea re-opened last month during the coronavirus pandemic.
However this Saturday (July 4) more places are set to reopen including pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.
But social distancing measures and health and safety guidelines will be in place.
