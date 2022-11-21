Watch tonight’s cancelled Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders on ITV Hub and iPlayer

With the World Cup 2022 airing tonight and this week, there is a major shake-up to TV schedules tonight. But how and where can you watch tonight’s cancelled Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will not be airing tonight, due to the World Cup games being shown on ITV from 3pm until 9:15pm.

While the shows will air later this week, here’s how you can watch tonight’s Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders before the episodes air.

In this week’s Emmerdale episodes, Chloe confronts Priya over Al’s wrongdoings (Credit: ITV)

Where can you watch Emmerdale tonight?

Emmerdale usually airs at 7:30pm on weekdays, including Mondays.

However, Emmerdale will not be on tonight, due to the World Cup.

Instead, fans can watch an hour-long episode of the soap on Tuesday, November 22, at 7pm.

There will be another hour-long episode on Wednesday, November 23, also at 7pm.

It will then air for another hour, at the same time on Thursday.

There will be no soaps on Friday, due to another scheduled football match. But there will be an episode at 6pm on Sunday, November 27.

You can watch this week’s episodes of Emmerdale now, on ITV Hub/ITVX.

The episodes have already been uploaded for viewers to watch, so they don’t have to wait till they air on TV.

This week’s Coronation Street will see Sam finally meet with killer Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Where can you watch tonight’s Coronation Street?

Like Emmerdale, the Coronation Street schedule has been heavily disrupted by the World Cup.

There will be no Coronation Street tonight or Friday, but it will air on Wednesday and Thursday in two hour-long episodes, both airing at 8pm on ITV.

There is also an hour-long episode on Sunday, November 27 at 7pm.

You can also watch tonight’s episode of Coronation Street now, on ITV Hub/ITVX any time you like.

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders, Mick attends a baby scan with Janine (Credit: BBC)

Where can you watch EastEnders tonight?

EastEnders will air tonight, at 7:30pm, on BBC One.

For Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s episodes, it will move to BBC Two, still airing at 7:30pm.

The episodes also will be released on BBC iPlayer on the morning of their air date.

You can watch tonight’s episode of EastEnders now on iPlayer.

Linda is left in the lurch while Mick and Janine attend their baby scan (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening in EastEnders tonight?

On tonight’s episode of EastEnders, Linda is left to fend for herself at the Vic.

While Mick attends a baby scan with Janine, Linda struggles to run the bar by herself.

Sharon steps in to help, but Linda is shocked to learn where Mick and Janine have been.

Alone, Janine delights in rubbing Linda’s face in the pregnancy.

As Linda storms off to meet her community payback officer, Janine also heads out alone.

Walking down the steps of the tube station, Janine trips and falls.

Will she and the baby be okay?

Billy tries to stay strong for Lola (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight: Billy struggles with Lola’s prognosis

Elsewhere, Lexi continues to hide the truth about her prognosis from Lexi.

While Billy struggles to stay strong, Freddie catches him mid-breakdown.

Billy is forced to reveal Lola’s sickness to Freddie.

After some words of encouragement from Freddie, Billy accompanies Lola to her appointment.

But will she tell Lexi the truth?

Rocky worries for Harvey

Meanwhile, Rocky worries about Harvey when he doesn’t show up for their pre-match drinks.

Visiting Harvey at his flat, Rocky and Mitch find him bewildered and the place in a state.

As Harvey tries to play it down, he reveals that he has been talking to Sophia again.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

