Mackenzie Boyd arrived in Emmerdale in 2020, but how old is he and what is the real age gap between him and Charity?

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, January 26) Vanessa said to Charity that maybe Charity was hoping Mack would get jealous of them spending time together, saying “he’s about 20 years younger than you.”

But how old is Mack exactly?

How old is Mackenzie in Emmerdale?

Mackenzie is the younger brother of Moira Dingle.

When he arrived in Emmerdale, Moira told Mackenzie the real reason she left their family.

Moira is Mack’s older sister (Credit: ITV)

He was 10 when Moira left their family and at the time Moira left, she was 18, meaning there is roughly an 8 year age gap between the siblings

Moira was born on April 25th 1971 making her 50. She will turn 51 in April.

While Mack’s exact date of birth hasn’t been revealed, according to his fan Wikipedia page he was born in 1979. And given that we know Moira’s age and that Mack is around 8 years younger than her, this seems to be correct.

This would make him 42, about to turn 43.

What is the age gap between Mackenzie and Charity?

Mack is thought to be in his early 40s (Credit: ITV)

Charity was born on January 9th 1976 making her 46, meaning she’s only 3 years older than Mackenzie.

How old is Mack actor, Lawrence Robb?

Lawrence Robb, who plays Mackenzie, was born in 1991 making him 30/31.

What else do we know about Lawrence Robb?

Lawrence became a familiar face on our screens when he starred in the Sky comedy drama I Hate Suzie, alongside Billie Piper.

He then landed the role of Mackenzie in Emmerdale.

Is he related to his co-star Natalie J. Robb?

In real life Lawrence and his co-star Natalie J. Robb, who plays his sister Moira, do share the same surname.

However the two are not related.

They met for the first time when Lawrence was given the role of Mackenzie.

