Emmerdale couple Jimmy and Nicola have been together for years, but how long have they been together?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Friday, April 30) Jimmy left fans devastated when he told Nicola that their marriage was over.

But how long have they been together and how many kids do they have? Here is a timeline of their life together.

How long have Jimmy and Nicola been together in Emmerdale?

Jimmy and Nicola first got together in 2009. The ended up kissing in the back of one of the haulage vans and spent the night together.

Nicola started to think she was too good for him and rejected his attempts for a relationship.

Jimmy and Nicola slept together in 2009 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

She ended up having another night with Jimmy and dumped him again.

When her father suggested Jimmy may have some money hidden away, she was suddenly interested. But Jimmy’s brother Carl warned him that Nicola was only interested in money.

Jimmy ignored him to Nicola proved him right. He got back at her by wining and dining her. He then told everyone she’s a gold digger and left her on the roadside.

Angelica was born in 2009 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In May 2009 Nicola discovered she was pregnant. Jimmy found out when Nicola’s dad Rodney told him.

Jimmy wooed Nicola into a reconciliation and waited for Nicola to tell him about the pregnancy.

But when Nicola found out he knew, she dumped him. Eventually they gave things another go and in August 2009 their daughter Angelica was born prematurely.

Jimmy and Nicola got married in 2010 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Nicola and Jimmy married in 2010.

How many children do Nicola and Jimmy have?

Between the two of them, Nicola and Jimmy have three kids.

As well as Angelica, Nicola and Jimmy also have custody of Jimmy’s sons Elliot and Carl.

Elliot and Angelica (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Who played Graham Foster in Emmerdale and who killed him?

Elliot was born in 2008 and his mother is Kelly Windsor.

Jimmy didn’t know about Elliot until 2011.

Juliette and Carl

In 2014, the couple got a shock when a woman named Juliette Holliday showed up pregnant with Jimmy’s child.

Whilst Jimmy had not been having an affair, Juliette was pregnant with his baby.

Juliette and her husband Greg had been having IVF treatment for years and Juliette finally fell pregnant.

Juliette is Carl’s biological mother (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

But due to a mix up at the sperm bank, she was given Jimmy’s sperm.

Juliette turned up in the village to get him to sign the papers which made him lose his rights to his unborn baby.

However Juliette went into labour at Jimmy and Nicola’s and she gave birth to baby boy.

She decided to name her son Carl, unaware that was the name of one of Jimmy’s late brothers.

Juliette initially allowed Jimmy to see his son, but this stopped when her husband Greg wanted to give things another go and be a family.

Carl lives with Jimmy and Nicola (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Mackenzie ‘has no purpose’ and needs to leave, say fans

A few years later, Jimmy reached out to Juliette to check on Carl but she revealed Greg had left her again and she was struggling to look after Carl by herself.

Jimmy and Nicola took full custody of Carl. But in January of this year, Juliette returned and wanted her son back.

Juliette has been planning to take the couple to court so she can have custody of Carl. Recently Jimmy was charged with death by dangerous driving after Paul was killed in the truck crash.

Will Jimmy lose custody of his son?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think