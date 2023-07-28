How did Rishi die in Emmerdale? All the theories on what caused his tragic demise

Last night’s heartbreaking episode of Emmerdale saw Rishi Sharma die on the day of son Jai and his wife-to-be Laurel’s wedding. The tragic scenes came after weeks of feuding between the two, with Jai learning that Rishi was not his biological father.

In a devastating twist, Jai agreed to bury the hatchet with Rishi… just as viewers learned that he was dead.

Rishi died in last night’s episode of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Rishi dies as Jai and Laurel tie the knot

As Jai and Laurel celebrated their marriage in the Woolpack, Rishi was notable for his absence. This was even more curious, as an earlier scene had showed Rishi preparing to attend.

The soap then cut to a shot of Rishi lying dead at home, lifeless at the foot of the stairs. Rishi had died before he could attend his son’s wedding – or bury the hatchet.

But how did Rishi die?

What – or who – killed Rishi? (Credit: ITV)

How did Rishi die on Emmerdale?

Following the episode being aired, viewers registered their shock on social media. Writing on Twitter, a number of fans theorised as to what might have killed Rishi.

“Has he had a stroke or heart attack?” asked one fan.

Has he has a stroke or a heart attack? #Emmerdale — LukeHayesII (@LukeHayesII1) July 27, 2023

“Rishi is dead. I’m gutted… Jai won’t forgive himself… probably a heart attack with all the stress… bless him,” a second fan said.

Rishi is dead 🥲🥲 I’m gutted… Jai won’t forgive himself.. probably heart attack with all the stress.. bless him #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) July 27, 2023

“I hope he wasn’t pushed, murdered,” another wrote.

“Bet Jai pushed Rishi down the stairs,” joked another viewer..

Bet jai pushed rishi down the stairs #Emmerdale — BeanZ (@deanobeanos) July 27, 2023

“Has Meena returned and killed Rishi?” wondered another, tongue firmly in cheek.

has meena returned and killed rishi omg #Emmerdale — joey (he/they) 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@lmfaoitsjoeyy) July 27, 2023

What do you think killed Rishi?

Bhasker Patel played Rishi on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Star Bhasker Patel issues message to fans following episode

Once the episode had aired, star Bhasker Patel – who plays Rishi – released a message to the soap’s fans.

“Thanks for watching Rishi over the years. I feel privileged to have been part of the show for 12 years,” Bhasker said.

“I have loved it and will miss it enormously, especially my friends and working in the beautiful village of Emmerdale. Thank you for watching,” he said.

