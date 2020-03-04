Home And Away stars Jessica Grace Smith and Benedict Wall get married

Jessica Grace Smith and Benedict Wall, both former stars of Home and Away, have tied the knot after 10 years of dating.

The soap star couple pledged their love to each other in a romantic ceremony last month in New Zealand.

Actress Jessica Grace, who was born in New Zealand, played Denny Miller from 2014 to 2015 in the famous soap.

She announced the nuptials on her official Instagram page, telling her 123,000 followers she'd married fellow Kiwi actor Benedict on Saturday February 8 2020.

Sharing a beautiful night time shot with her new husband, she simply wrote the date.

The picture spoke volumes, however, with Jessica Grace looking stunning in her traditional white wedding dress alongside her suited and booted new spouse.

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one replying: "What an amazing photo! Best wedding ever."

Another said: "Congratulations. You look stunning."

A third wrote: "Massive congratulations to you both. Wishing you every happiness for your future together as husband and wife."

Jessica's soap character Denny was killed off in a shock twist, as she fought with Charlotte King over a missing safe.

At the time of Jessica's departure, the star said that she appreciated having the "closure" that came with a character's death.

She said: "It was a shock I was going to die. It was almost a year to the day since Casey was killed, and so Denny's death is kind of a mirror of that. Now they are both dead they can be together at last."

Jessica Grace as Denny Miller in Home and Away (Credit: C5)

Meanwhile, Benedict played Alf Stewart's son Duncan in 2016, becoming the fourth actor to portray the role.

The pair now live in Sydney.

Since leaving Home and Away, Benedict has gone on to star in a number of TV shows Down Under, as well as the upcoming series Bondi Slayer.

Wife Jessica Grace also stars in the series, but stays behind the camera mostly as she directs it.

Bondi Slayer is a tongue-in-cheek take on Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Of course, Jessica Grace and Benedict aren't the only soap stars who have fallen in love off-screen.

Sarah Roberts (Willow Harris) and James Stewart (Justin Morgan) tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Ireland last year.

And our very own Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have been dating for almost two years.

They recently made their own huge commitment to each other when they moved in together.

