Home and Away stars respond after same-sex kissing scenes are cut

Sarah Roberts and Zoe Ventoura, who plays Willow Harris and Alex Neilson in Home and Away, have responded to fan backlash after their same-sex kissing scene was cut from the Australian broadcast.

The couple shared a kiss in the New Zealand version of the episode, but when it was shown in Australia, the kiss was removed.

Willow and Alex are in a relationship (Credit: Channel Seven/YouTube)

Fans were upset and confused over what they assumed was 'censorship'.

Channel Seven, who shows Home and Away, released a statement to ABC insisting it was just "human error" that saw the scenes cut.

They said two episodes of the show went to air that were not the final versions.

Fans are really shipping Willex (Credit: Channel 5)

"As with any television show, numerous changes are made throughout the post-production process all the way up until final broadcast," they explained.

They went on to confirm they would be showing the final and complete version via their streaming service.

We see you and we are grateful for your support.

Both Sarah and Zoe posted identical messages to their Twitter accounts saying: "To the Willex fans; please know that every scene was written, performed and shot with the utmost love and respect for the characters, the relationship and the community.

"We see you and we are grateful for your support. Much love."

To the #willex fans; Please know that every scene was written, performed and shot with the utmost love and respect for the characters, the relationship, and the community. We see you, and we are grateful for your support. Much love x pic.twitter.com/65pU13yCka — Sarah Roberts (@SarRoberts) February 2, 2020

To the #willex fans; Please know that every scene was written, performed and shot with the utmost love and respect for the characters, the relationship and the community. We see you, and we are grateful for your support. Much love x — Zoë Ventoura (@zoe_ventoura) February 2, 2020

Zoe's real-life husband Daniel MacPherson, also hit out at the broadcaster over the cuts.

He said his thoughts were "with fans of this show left feeling that the demonstration of their love or affection isn't worthy of broadcast."

Obviously for many reasons I’m closer to this than most so I’m just gonna say this : Thoughts tonight with fans of this show left feeling that the demonstration of their love or affection isn’t worthy of broadcast. Well done ZV & SR on your beautiful work. #Willex https://t.co/zgmoLsQx41 — Daniel MacPherson (@DanMacPherson) January 31, 2020

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has issued a statement to Digital Spy saying they will not be cutting the scenes.

"This is not content that Channel 5 would remove," they confirmed.

