Home and Away SPOILERS: Robbo Shaw dies

Actor Jake Ryan has paid tribute to the soap Home and Away, after the shocking death of his character Ryan 'Robbo' Shaw.

In scenes shown in Australia, the popular character died after a massive stunt crash which left him in hospital.

At first, it seemed like Robbo would survive the crash (Credit: Seven Plus/YouTube)

Read more: Home and Away's Sophie Dillman and Patrick O'Connor confirm real-life romance

During the 2020 season premiere which aired Down Under on Monday (January 27), fans were left heartbroken when Robbo died after suffering internal injuries in a massive crash.

Wow, what a ride the last two and a half years have been. So many good memories.

Holding Robbo at gunpoint, villain Scott drove to check on Jasmine amid the hostage situation at the hospital.

Although it looked like policeman Scott was having a change of heart, his bad side soon took over again and Robbo was forced to wrestle him for control of the car.

Staff attempted to resuscitate Robbo in hospital (Credit: Seven Plus/YouTube)

Read more: Home and Away's Mason Morgan shot dead in Australian season finale

In horrifying scenes, the vehicle was driven off the road and Robbo later died from his injuries.

Despite attempts to save his life, Robbo was pronounced dead in the hospital.

After the scenes aired, actor Jake took to social media to pay tribute to the soap and to thank fans for their support.

Alongside a montage of photos, he wrote: "Wow, what a ride the last two and a half years have been. So many good memories. So much love to my Home and Away fam.

"Miss and love the lot of you. Thanks for such a fun experience. Cast and crew... Amazing humans. Thanks for putting up with me."

He continued: "Fans and supporters, you are the most loyal, dedicated fans on earth. Thanks for all the love and support. Thanks legends. Peace out R.I.P. Robbo."

Fans were quick to send their regards, with one writing: "Your performance was unreal, God you made me cry!"

Jasmine was devastated that her husband Robbo had died (Credit: Seven Plus/YouTube)

Another said: "Poor Jaz! Those two were couple goals! Can't wait to watch it in the UK!"

A third added: "So sad. Home and Away won't be the same again. Best of luck for the future."

However, some fans have refused to believe the hero is really dead...

A number of fans have suggested that the character WINKED at a nurse during his dramatic death scene!

They said: "Robbo winked at the nurse, which suggests he then consumed something that would enable him to fake his own death."

Watched home and away tonight I refuse to believe that robbo is actually dead,and that he’s just in witness protection. — 💜Hayley Ker💜 (@hayley_ker) January 28, 2020

For those Home n Away watchers , and I know there are lots . What are the odds that Robbo is not dead ? — Shayneo lets talk sport , any sport (@shayne1963) January 29, 2020

Not one, but two deaths in a space of an episode. But I have a feeling Robbo isnt dead. #HomeandAway — Jen ♥ 🇦🇺 ⚫️⚪️ (@Jen2310) January 28, 2020

My gut is telling me robbo isn’t actually dead...... #homeandaway — Lauren Wooley (@believablegypsy) January 27, 2020

The theory suggests that Robbo was then put into witness protection.

One said: "Watched Home and Away tonight and I refuse to believe that Robbo is actually dead and that he's just in witness protection."

"My gut is telling me Robbo isn't actually dead," another wrote.

Robbo first appeared on the show in 2017 as a mysterious police officer suffering from amnesia.

It was later revealed that he was sent to Summer Bay in order to protect Kat Champman.

Will you be tuning into Home and Away to see these scenes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!