Home and Away has set return date after being taken off air amid coronavirus pandemic

Home and Away has set a return date for Australia after being taken off air due to coronavirus.

The Australian soap, which has been broadcast on a reduced schedule on Channel 5 in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been off air Down Under to allow Channel Seven to use the peak time slot to cover the ongoing health crisis.

But now fans have been told when it will be back.

Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts, said on Instagram: "Hope you're keeping well and busy and staying at home and staying safe.

"I just wanted to let you know, I have it on good authority that Home and Away will be back on air on Monday, April 13th.

"I'm excited, I hope you are too."

The video was shared on the show's official account. The clip was captioned: "Home and Away returns to your screens on Monday, 13th April."

The programme will resume its usual schedule broadcasting Monday to Thursday nights, after being replaced recently by special news coverage.

Is Home and Away still filming?

In a previous statement, they explained: "Home And Away will be off air from tonight while 7NEWS keeps the nation informed with The Latest, nightly at 7pm."

In the UK, Channel 5 recently changed the schedule for both Home and Away and Neighbours.

Meanwhile Channel Seven confirmed production had been halted for the former.

The network said: "Seven Studios advised today (Sunday, March 22) that it would halt production of Home and Away immediately.

"It confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the decision was made due to the increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation."

UK soaps, including Coronation Street, has also stopped filming (Credit: ITV)

UK soaps Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks have all also stopped production and reduced their weekly episodes.

