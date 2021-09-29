Home and Away star Penny McNamee, who plays Tori Morgan, has left the show.

Her final scenes as the doctor aired on Monday, September 27 2021, in Australia.

As the UK are around six weeks behind in transmission dates, Tori will be on our screens for some time yet.

The actress was a firm fan-favourite and has played the Summer Bay doc for five years.

How did Tori Morgan leave Home and Away?

Christian and Tori left the soap together (Credit: Channel 5)

Tori finally got her happy ending after marrying fellow doctor Christian Green.

Following on from their wedding ceremony, the pair said farewell to head to London.

Tori will take up a new job at a hospital in the UK capital.

What did Penny McNamee say about her Home and Away exit?

Penny has paid tribute to her friends, family and the fans on her Instagram page.

She also thanked the show itself as she reminisced on her time there.

“After five amazing years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to Tori Morgan and Summer Bay,” she wrote.

Going on to thank the producers of the soap, as well as her agents, she added: “Thank you to our outstanding and warm-hearted cast (past and present) crew, writers, publicists and production team, for your warmth, your humour and your friendship.

“To the incredible fans, who have supported me, showering me with encouragement and hilarious photos-edits. I have read all of your letters and comments and I appreciate every single one.”

Penny, who is mum to two, went on to thank those who have helped care for her little boy and girl while she has been working, including her parents and inlaws.

The actress thanked her girlfriends before saying: “And finally, to my husband Matt. Thank you for making it all possible.

“For the constant sacrifices you made – big and small. Thank you for always being my greatest supporter, my best friend, my love.”

She signed off: “Goodbye and thank you Home and Away. ”

What do fans think about Tori’s departure?

After years of drama Penny McNamee has bid farewell to Home and Away as Tori Morgan (Credit: Channel 5)

Viewers were understandably devastated at the loss of such a huge character.

One commented: “Oh my heart hurts so much, but I cannot thank you enough for the most magical five and a half years Penny!!”

Another added: “You’re going to be so missed but Tori Morgan will not be forgotten.”

“Missing you already you did a FABULOUS job!!! Each time you smashed it!! You had me in tears!” said someone else.

A fourth wrote: “Sad to see you go Penny, Home and Away won’t be the same,” while another simply wrote: “Devastated.”

Home and Away usually airs weekdays at 1pm and 6pm on Channel 5.

