Former Home And Away star Johnny Ruffo has revealed that the brain tumour he was treated for three years ago has returned.

In an emotional social media post, Johnny, 32, said that he had been suffering “seizures and excruciating headaches”.

Despite the awful news, Johnny vowed to beat the disease once again.

What did Home And Away star Johnny Ruffo say?

Taking to Instagram, Johnny – who appeared in Home And Away for three years – told his 220,000 followers the devastating news.

Pictured alongside his long-term girlfriend Tahnee Simms, Johnny said: “After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned.

“…Though I will dig deep and beat this **** disease again #****cancer.”

Johnny had a 7cm tumour removed in 2017 and after chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the disease went into remission.

How did Johnny’s fan react?

It wasn’t long before many of his fellow soap stars and followers got in touch to offer their support.

Fellow Home And Away actor, Dan Ewing, said: “Let’s get after it Ruffo!!”

You’ve got this mate. Sending all the positive vibes.

Another Aussie soap start, Matty Wilson, said: “You’ve got this mate. Sending all the positive vibes X.”

Actress Georgie Parker, who plays Roo Stewart in Home And Away, wrote: “Oh, Johnny!!! Sending nothing but love. Best of luck!!”

Johnny played Chris Harrington for three years (Credit: YouTube)

Who did Johnny play in Home And Away?

Johnny rose to fame after appearing on Australia’s version of The X Factor in 2011, where he came third.

In 2013 he landed the part of Chris Harrington in the long-running Aussie soap.

During his three-year stint, Chris became involved in a relationship with Indi Walker.

But their romance was always an up-and-down one.

Chris later hooked up with Denny Miller, and was involved in a love triangle storyline.