Hollyoaks incest horror as Tony tries it on with his own SISTER

Hollyoaks is set for an incest horror when Tony Hutchinson tries it on with his own sister Verity.

Struggling Tony is trying to come to terms with being held captive by Breda McQueen for months while everyone thought he had abandoned wife Diane.

Verity is just as manipulative as her evil dad Edward (Credit: Lime Pictures)

He is being manipulated by his evil dad Edward who fans know got into a relationship with Diane while Tony was missing - and when he finds out the truth he's going to spiral out of control.

Last night fans saw Tony finally get Diane to admit she was with another man - and it won't be long until Tony discovers it was his own dad.

And it's going to spiral into an unimaginably awful situation for him when, to cope, he decides to get drunk and hit on an attractive woman.

Unfortunately for Tony the attractive woman he sees is his sister Verity.

Horrified by Tony's advances, Verity introduces herself to him but it quickly becomes clear that she may be more like her dad in the scheming side.

Actor Joe McGann, who plays Edward, has revealed how Verity is just as scheming as her dad.

He told Metro.co.uk: "I think they have a good father/daughter relationship. I think that he’s very, very honest with her.

"He lost his wife — her mother — in a plane crash, so I think that kind of trauma would throw them together. Not to say she necessarily approves, but she has some moves herself, so I wouldn’t say she approves, but she doesn’t disapprove.

"There’s a very interesting dynamic between them and Edward will one hundred per cent go to any lengths to get what he wants."

The moment heartbroken Tony discovers Diane slept with Edward has been laid bare in an explosive new trailer for the soap - and it's a tearjerker.

He catches them together at an event and tearfully says: "My dad?"

Diane looks devastated to have the truth out there but it's clear from Edward's grin that it's all part of his master plan to destroy Tony's marriage and claim Diane for himself.

But manipulating his son to seduce his own sister - is that not too far for even Hollyoaks?

