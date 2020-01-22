Hollyoaks fans in shock as Jesse Donovan dies in unexpected tragedy on his wedding day

Jesse Donovan has died in a devastating tragedy just hours after he married the love of his life - and Hollyoaks fans have been left stunned and heartbroken.

During E4's first look on Tuesday (January 21), Jesse was pronounced dead by paramedics just outside where his wedding reception was taking place.

'Til death us do part happened a lot sooner than viewers were anticipating (Credit: Lime Pictures)

After enjoying a few drinks on his special day, Jesse - played by Luke Jerdy - was seen collapsing in the middle of the village on Monday.

The next day, Martine and Mitchell Deveraux were seen rushing to help Jesse who was lying unconscious on the floor.

The pair attempted CPR and called for an ambulance, while Jesse's new bride Courtney soon realised her husband was missing...

DEVASTATING (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Viewers then saw Grace cry out in horror as she saw the medics leaning over her brother's lifeless body.

Unfortunately there was nothing the paramedics could do for the character, and he was declared dead.

By the end of the episode, Grace had the horrifying job of telling Leela and Courtney, as well as her other brother Liam, that Jesse was passed away.

Some viewers feared his drink had been spiked (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Just before his shock death, Jesse had been determined to expose his sister Grace and her accomplice James Nightingale over their confession they had shot Mercedes McQueen - but died before he had the chance.

Confirming Jesse's death, Grace broke down as she struggled to tell them what had happened.

Viewers were equally emotional over the scenes, with many not aware Jesse was leaving the show.

The surprise death left viewers in absolute shock, with one tweeting: "They've killed Jesse off and I'm fuming - that was actually so upsetting #Hollyoaks."

They’ve killed jesse off and I’m fuming that was actually so upsetting😭 #Hollyoaks pic.twitter.com/RYnKQ2OVTB — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) January 21, 2020

No, this is horrible! Poor Jesse R.I.P. Liam is the only Donovan brother left now. 💔😭 #Hollyoaks — Team Swan (@team_swan) January 21, 2020

Omg Jesse!😭😭😭😭😭

Never knew he was leaving 😭😭 #Hollyoaks — . (@CleoOwenn) January 21, 2020

rip Jesse Donovan you’ll be missed so much you were so kind and caring and a great person always was there for Courtney loved her so and forever you’re with Adam now both the good brothers #Hollyoaks @AConachan @LukeJerdy https://t.co/R9NmTmNmy0 — Allahrakhi (@AllahrakhiDivya) January 21, 2020

Another said: "No, this is horrible! Poor Jesse R.I.P. Liam is the only Donovan brother left now."

A third added: "OMG Jesse! Never knew he was leaving! #Hollyoaks."

"R.I.P. Jesse Donovan, you'll be missed so much. You were so kind and caring and a great person, always there for Courtney, you loved her so and forever you're with Adam now both the good brothers #Hollyoaks," said another.

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks said goodbye to the character and actor in a tweet, saying: "Our poor Jesse! We can't believe he's gone! We're going to miss our little ray of sunshine, but all the best for the future @LukeJerdy! We're missing you lots already! #Hollyoaks."

Luke replied: "I miss you all too!! What an emotional episode - thought the performances of @AConachan @tammiew @NikkiSanderson and @IMRANJADAMS were SUPERB. Poor Jesse. I'll be forever grateful for getting to play him."

I miss you all too!! What an emotional episode - thought the performances of @AConachan @tammiew @NikkiSanderson and @IMRANJADAMS were SUPERB. Poor Jesse 😢 I’ll be forever grateful for getting to play him. https://t.co/H10DLucVqg — Luke Jerdy (@LukeJerdy) January 21, 2020

C4 will air the scenes tonight (Wednesday 22 January).

Prior to Tuesday's shocking episode, Luke predicted that viewers would be absolutely gobsmacked by his character's demise.

He told Digital Spy: "I think they'll be shocked, because Jesse's death came out of nowhere and he's not a big drinker, really.

"After getting together with Courtney and adopting Iona, it's been nights in front of the TV.

"It's not like it's been coming for a while. I think it'll be a shock that it ends that way for Jesse. He's a fun, loveable character so it'll be sad."

Elsewhere, the tragedy spurred Mitchell to be honest with his mum about his sexuality.

