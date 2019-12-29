Hollyoaks confirms shock New Year's Eve death of favourite

Hollyoaks has confirmed a shock death for New Year's Eve flashforward episode.

The village will be rocked by the loss of one of their own when someone is murdered on New Year's Eve 2020.

John Paul is devastated by the shock death (Credit: Lime Pictures)

During the special episode, viewers saw flashes of the village a year on, witnessing the effects that County Lines has had on the village residents.

In scenes shown in the episode John Paul McQueen can be seen emotionally breaking down as he stands over a body bag in the village.

Meanwhile Darren Osbourne is being confronted by police with a bloody knife in an evidence bag, sparking fears he could be the murderer.

And now fans are going mad trying to work out who the victim is and who the killer is.

Some are convinced Kyle will be the one who ends up dead after John Paul was crying and Nancy was questioned.

One said: "Kyle... I reckon is having an affair with JP (and that Nancy won't actually find out until after Kyle's death)."

Fans think James could be in the body bag (Credit: Lime Pictures)

A second said: "I reckon that's Kyle in the body bag, perhaps stabbed by Charlie who found out about his affair with JP and it was the final straw for him.

"The stress of hiding the drugs along with another family set up falling apart?"

A third said: "Kyle is the only reason JP would be crying like that #Hollyoaks"

Others think James Nightingale is the one in the body bag and expect him and John Paul to get back together before his murder rips them apart.

One wrote: "Gonna throw this out there think James is the one in the body bag..."

Another added: "Yeah that body is either James or Luke 🤷🏿‍♂️ #Hollyoaks"

