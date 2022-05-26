Hollyoaks stars Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed have announced the arrival of their second child.

Nadine, who played Cleo McQueen on the soap, shared pictures of her oldest son Reggie, who was born in 2019, holding his baby brother.

She captioned the post: “Reggie would like to introduce you all to his new little brother Dougie James Speed.

“8.1lbs 24/05/22.

“He’s our chilled, fuzzy little old man that’s completed our family!

“That’s be me now, a life of dinosaurs, cars and willies flying around the gaff!

“Wish me luck and pass mumma the [wine emoji].”

Her soap star friends were quick to comment on the post congratulating the couple.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson who plays Nicky in Coronation Street wrote: “Awww my heart. Congrats to you all.”

Nikki Sanderson, who plays Maxine in Hollyoaks, commented: Aww congratulations! So happy for you all. Amazing.”

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh added: “Oh my God! Congratulations beautiful.”

Nadine and Rory welcomed another son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadine Mulkerrin Hollyoaks exit

Nadine and Rory, who plays Joel Dexter in Hollyoaks, met on the set of the soap.

In 2018 the couple announced their engagement and welcomed their first son in 2019.

Recently Nadine Mulkerrin confirmed she had left Hollyoaks permanently after eight years.

As reported in Digital Spy, she said: “It’s been an amazing eight years at Hollyoaks.

“I’ve had the absolute ride and the best journey ever being in the iconic McQueen family.

“I have been blessed with so many incredibly storylines, arriving with the Pete and Cleo storyline, the powerful sexual abuse storyline, and then the impactful bulimia storyline which crescendo’d on my wedding day to my real-life fiancé, meeting Rory, and joining at 21 and leaving eight years later.

“It’s been an incredible special job.

She went on to say she will miss everyone, but she’s ready to move on to the next challenge in her career.

