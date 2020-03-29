Hollyoaks star David Easter reveals 20 year battle with alcoholism

Hollyoaks star David Easter has bravely revealed he is battling alcoholism.

The actor, 60, played evil villain Mac Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap before the character was murdered by serial killer Breda McQueen.

David played Mac on Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4)

He recently disappeared from social media leaving fans wondering what he has been up to and now he has given them an update.

The actor opened up in a series of tweets today detailing where he is currently.

David says: "Forgive Me, last message, as I only have use of my phone for a few hours.

"I'm in lockdown in a rehabilitation home in Kent, which treats substance abuse and alcoholism, I've been an alcoholic for over twenty years.

"I'm safe and making progress, thank you friends always."

Following David's brave admission, his friends and former colleagues flocked to praise him.

EastEnders' Tanya Franks wrote to him: "David, it's been 17 years since we worked together or had contact.

"I'm so glad to read your message and sending you strength. Stay safe, keep well, and continue to be brave - you can do this!"

Former Hollyoaks actress Terri Dwyer said: "Wow! Congratulations @davidjeaster1 for getting the help you need.

Soap stars praise his decision

"Stay strong in these challenging times and well done for being open about this, I'm sure people will feel inspired by your honesty. Good luck."

Former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite sent him a prayer-hands emoji and a "Good luck."

In response to the replies to his brave tweet David wrote: "I'd forgotten how Twitter can be so amazing!! Thank you with all my heart, for all your messages of support, you're awesome!!!

As well as Hollyoaks, David had previously starred in Family Affairs, Emmerdale and The Bill.

In Hollyoaks David's character Mac terrorised his family and was trying to destroy Cindy Cunningham's life in order to take her money.

However after Breda McQueen found out about his cruel treatment of his children, she killed him with a poisoned lasagne and a smack to the head.

