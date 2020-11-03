John Paul is forced to reach new lows in Hollyoaks, in a bid to protect his family.

Meanwhile, Juliet tries to throw Jordan off the scent about who grassed on him in order to save Sid’s life but he ends up putting his OWN life in danger.

Romeo and Cher host an illegal rave, and Romeo hopes it’ll bring him and his love-interest closer together…

Read below to find out more Hollyoaks spoilers for next week!

***Warning: Hollyoaks spoilers ahead***

John Paul reaches new lows to get the cash and protect his family’s secrets in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

John Paul McQueen sinks to new lows in Hollyoaks

Silas’ blackmail doll summons the McQueens together for an urgent announcement – £10,000 by the end of the day before the next sin of ‘greed’ is revealed.

John Paul asks James for the cash, but James wants something in return.

He goes to see best friend Nancy instead, and she can tell that something’s bothering him.

However, John Paul is distracted by Kyle’s expensive watch on the sideboard… Could he stoop so low? Um, yes!

The next sin is revealed, ‘Pride’.

John Paul knows this one is aimed at him. Knowing they can’t afford to pay again, his only choice is to come clean about his darkest secret.

Later, George warns John Paul to stay away from ‘toxic’ James, but it’s not James who John Paul should be wary of…

Sid and Jordan’s animosity boils over (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Sid’s life is in danger

Sid’s life is on the line as Victor questions who grassed on Jordan and put his business under police scrutiny.

Juliet tries to throw Jordan off the scent, but has she done enough to help Sid? Short answer is no.

On Tuesday (November 10 2020), Jordan guesses right that Sid is the one who grassed him up to the police.

Sid begs for his life, but will Jordan hand his cousin over to Victor to save himself?

After a confrontation with Jordan, Sid takes drugs and collapses in the alley putting himself in harms way.

This all leads to a life-changing series of events.

Cher and Romeo throw an illegal rave in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Romeo and Cher host an illegal rave

Romeo and Cher’s illegal party is full steam ahead, but Tom knows it’s just Romeo’s way of impressing Cher.

However, Romeo thinks she’s already got a boyfriend when he overhears her on the phone.

Cher finds out that Romeo has been trying to make her jealous, but Tom and Yazz do their best to push the lovebirds together.

At the illegal party, Juliet and Peri also grow closer.

Luke brings Ollie back to the village

Luke brings Ollie back to the village after being kicked out by his mum for stealing.

Ollie goes to the Osborne’s to apologise to Brooke, but when Nancy realises that Kyle’s watch is missing, she accuses the light-fingered teen.

Elsewhere, Juliet invites Ollie and Imran to Romeo and Cher’s illegal rave, just as Brooke asks Ollie to spend the day with her tomorrow – what will he choose?

Cindy and Luke get saucy! (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Luke and Cindy re-enact an erotic novel

Luke finds a copy of the erotic novel Cindy wrote about her and Jason Roscoe years ago and he suggests that they bring the pages to life…

They re-enact Cindy’s book, but are caught in a compromising position by Nancy at The Hutch.

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Thursday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm and E4 at 7pm

