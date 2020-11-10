Hollyoaks SPOILERS: Cleo McQueen returns, and Marnie confronts Victor

This week in our Hollyoaks spoilers, Sid and his loved ones react to the devastating impact of his accident.

Marnie grows suspicious of Juliet and decides to confront dangerous drug boss, Victor.

Meanwhile, Cleo’s return reignites Walter’s desire for Mitchell to have a ‘proper’ family, and Toby panics that his murderous secret could soon be unearthed!

Ste and Jordan come face to face for the first time in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Sid reacts to the devastating impact of his accident

Sid is coming to terms with his new reality, while Jordan feels guilty and desperate to help.

Ste orders Jordan to leave Sid alone.

Ste and Courtney arrange for Sid to get specialist treatment for his injuries.

Ste and Jordan come face to face for the first time as Sid’s loved ones react to his devastating accident.

It’s up to Ste to tell Sid how his injury will impact his life, but it’s heartbreaking for the teen to take.

Ste, Courtney and Peri get Sid ready to go to rehab.

Jordan is disappointed to have missed the chance to say goodbye and Peri is touched by his vulnerability.

Marnie confronts Victor

Nancy calls Marnie, Misbah and Mandy to Salon De Thé to discuss the drugs problem in their community.

When she lists the warning signs that they need to be looking out for, Marnie recognises all of them in Juliet.

Marnie sees Juliet tell dangerous drug boss Victor that she doesn’t want to work for him anymore, but he doesn’t care.

Marnie becomes even more suspicious.

She gets Victor’s number from Juliet’s phone and arranges to meet him, putting herself in grave danger.

Misbah later becomes a support for Marnie.

Marnie grows suspicious of Juliet and confronts Victor (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Cleo returns

It’s awkward for Mitchell when Cleo returns, and Toby takes a shine to his brother’s ex.

Her arrival also reignites Walter’s desire for Mitchell to have a ‘proper’ family, which doesn’t include Scott.

Hurt by Walter’s suggestion that he and Mitchell can’t be a proper family, Scott suggests that they should consider adoption.

Meanwhile, Cleo reassures Mercedes that she’s come back a stronger person and decides not to make things awkward when she bumps into Scott.

However, Theresa isn’t buying Cleo’s new ‘zen’ attitude and questions why they haven’t heard from the doll since she’s been back…

Is Cleo the blackmailer?

On Thursday, Theresa and Goldie confront Cleo about whether she’s the blackmailer.

Toby panics that his murderous secret could soon be unearthed

Toby finds out that Lisa’s body could be unearthed at Mitchell and Scott’s wedding hotel.

He needs Celeste’s help to move Lisa’s body.

On Thursday, Toby and Celeste battle to protect their secret as Martine, PC George Kiss and Mitchell get a little too close for comfort, but it’s too late when Mitchell wanders into the garage…

Nadine Mulkerrin returns as Cleo McQueen in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Martine goes on a date

Felix is still rubbing his relationship with Grace in Martine’s face.

So Mitchell encourages his mum to go on a date with someone she used to work with.

Brody is out of hospital

Brody is out of hospital but worries that Sienna has become obsessive over Faith.

When Damon and Liberty realise that Sienna has been following them, they order her to stay away.

Desperate Sienna plays on Maxine’s heart strings and asks for her help to spend some time alone with Faith, behind Liberty and Brody’s backs.

Elsewhere, in Hollyoaks, Brooke is devastated when Ollie comes clean about what he did at the party in The Folly.

