Hollyoaks has recast Ollie Morgan as Aedan Duckworth leaves the soap.

In Monday’s episode (September 21) Ollie made a hasty exit in scenes that were filmed before lockdown.

However a Hollyoaks spokesperson told Digital Spy that Ollie is being recast, meaning Aeden won’t be returning.

Aedan has played Ollie since 2018 (Credit: YouTube/Hollyoaks/Lime Pictures)

They told the publication: “Aedan Duckworth is no longer appearing in Hollyoaks and his role has been recast.”

The reason for Aedan’s exit hasn’t been revealed. It also hasn’t been revealed who will be taking over the role.

In the New Year’s storyline flash forward episode, which showed the events of December 31 2020, Ollie could be seen.

Hollyoaks: What has been happening with Ollie?

In recent episodes, it’s become apparent Ollie is struggling with recent events and had been using drugs.

In Monday’s episode, Brody revealed to girlfriend Sienna he had been to see his and Ollie’s abuser Buster Smith, looking for an apology. However Buster only agreed to do so if his son Damon came to visit.

Ollie was at the centre of child sexual abuse storyline (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Ollie confessed he hasn’t been coping with what happened with Buster, his dad’s illness and giving up his child for adoption.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, September 23) flashbacks revealed Brody and his best friend, Damon, went to visit Buster.

Damon agreed to continue to visit his dad if he apologised to him for abusing the boys.

Ollie paid Buster a visit in prison (Credit: All 4/Lime Pictures)

After Buster apologised, Brody told Ollie what happened and he was determined to get an apology from Buster as well.

Brody took the teenager to the prison. But Buster realised Damon wouldn’t be coming back to see him.

The former football coach was cruel to both Brody and Ollie revealing he didn’t mean his apology.

In current scenes Cindy panicked when she found a note from Ollie which indicated he had run away.

Hollyoaks continues Wednesday September 23 at 7pm on E4.

