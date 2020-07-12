The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 12th July 2020
Former Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool engaged after romantic proposal to girlfriend

The actor popped the question

By Entertainment Daily
Tags: Hollyoaks, Hollyoaks Spoilers

Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool is engaged after planning an elaborate and romantic proposal for his girlfriend Paije.

The actor played Harry Thompson in the Channel 4 soap before the character was murdered by Breda McQueen.

View this post on Instagram

You know i had to film it somehow! @paijelove

A post shared by Parry Glasspool (@pazzyg1992) on

But today he showed off the happy news of his engagement by posting a video of how he proposed.

Parry filmed a quiz for him and his girlfriend to play under the guise of a social media viral video.

However it emerged that the answers to each question spelled out the question: "Will you marry me?"

Read more: Former Coronation Street actor James Gaddas joins Hollyoaks

Paije broke down in tears as she accepted - as the pre-recorded quizmaster Parry celebrated.

Hollyoaks stars and the couple's celebrity friends flocked to congratulate them.

Parry's former on-screen lover Gregory Finnegan congratulated the couple and joked: "Thank god that ended well... CONGRATS guys!!!"

Luckily Paije said yes to Parry (Credit: Instagram)

Amanda Clapham added: "Of course you used yourself to help yourself propose that was the cutest thing I’ve ever watched on Insta! Congrats again guys.""

Alex Fletcher said: "Congrats you two that was the best you big softy Pazza.""

Sylver McQueen actor David Tag said: "Brilliant mate! Congratulations."

Harry was murdered by Breda McQueen (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Kirsty-Leigh Porter added: "Omg literally goosebumps & tears over here.

"Congratulations to you both! Perfect! Lots of love."

Nancy Osbourne star Jessica Fox said: "Awwww this is so lovely!!"

Parry insists Harry is dead for good

While many soap characters have returned from the dead - Parry's Harry isn't one of them.

When Breda McQueen stabbed him in the alley and buried him in the woods - that was it.

Read more: Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis announces she's leaving the soap

Following his departure he made several Instagram parody videos to say goodbye to his co-stars.

In response to one about Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay), a fan wrote: "These videos must mean something. I mean no one else did these videos (sic)"

But Parry replied: "I just milked the fact I was going, had a laugh, nothing to it I'm afraid! (sic)"

What did you think of Parry's proposal? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

