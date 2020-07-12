Former Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool engaged after romantic proposal to girlfriend

Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool is engaged after planning an elaborate and romantic proposal for his girlfriend Paije.

The actor played Harry Thompson in the Channel 4 soap before the character was murdered by Breda McQueen.

But today he showed off the happy news of his engagement by posting a video of how he proposed.

Parry filmed a quiz for him and his girlfriend to play under the guise of a social media viral video.

However it emerged that the answers to each question spelled out the question: "Will you marry me?"

Paije broke down in tears as she accepted - as the pre-recorded quizmaster Parry celebrated.

Hollyoaks stars and the couple's celebrity friends flocked to congratulate them.

Parry's former on-screen lover Gregory Finnegan congratulated the couple and joked: "Thank god that ended well... CONGRATS guys!!!"

Luckily Paije said yes to Parry

Amanda Clapham added: "Of course you used yourself to help yourself propose that was the cutest thing I’ve ever watched on Insta! Congrats again guys.""

Alex Fletcher said: "Congrats you two that was the best you big softy Pazza.""

Sylver McQueen actor David Tag said: "Brilliant mate! Congratulations."

Harry was murdered by Breda McQueen

Kirsty-Leigh Porter added: "Omg literally goosebumps & tears over here.

"Congratulations to you both! Perfect! Lots of love."

Nancy Osbourne star Jessica Fox said: "Awwww this is so lovely!!"

Parry insists Harry is dead for good

While many soap characters have returned from the dead - Parry's Harry isn't one of them.

When Breda McQueen stabbed him in the alley and buried him in the woods - that was it.

Following his departure he made several Instagram parody videos to say goodbye to his co-stars.

In response to one about Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay), a fan wrote: "These videos must mean something. I mean no one else did these videos (sic)"

But Parry replied: "I just milked the fact I was going, had a laugh, nothing to it I'm afraid! (sic)"

