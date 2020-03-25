Hollyoaks airs shock death as Grace kills brother Liam

Hollyoaks has aired another shock death as Grace Black killed her brother Liam Donovan after his Devil's Dinner Party went wrong.

Liam had vowed revenge on everyone he felt had wronged him over the last few Hollyoaks episodes.

He set up a Devil's Dinner Party and invited those he hated: Mercedes McQueen, James Nightingale, Maxine Minniver, and of course, Grace.

He had kidnapped Mercy's brother, and James's lover, John Paul McQueen, as well as Mercedes' estranged husband, now Grace's fiancé, Sylver McQueen.

Liam kicked things off by locking his guests in the Dog, before giving Grace and James three minutes to find their respective lovers. If they failed, there would be deadly consequences...

Grace and James returned with a parcel containing evidence that they were responsible for Jesse's death.

Grace and James shot Mercedes (Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4)

Liam then took great pleasure in revealing Grace and James shot Mercedes.

As they tried to explain themselves, Liam gave Mercy a gun and told her to shoot Grace.

But Mercedes turned the gun on him instead, only to discover it was a fake.

Warren burst in and wrestled Liam to the floor after figuring out what was going on.

Liam managed to grab Mercedes as they all tried to escape, but Grace saved her and dangled Liam over the cellar stairs by his tie.

Grace killed Liam (Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4)

Liam begged for his life, but Grace let him go, watching her brother fall to his death, knowing she had killed him.

How will Grace cope with the guilt of what she's done?

Jude Monk McGowan, who played Liam, has confirmed these were his final scenes.

Liam is no more after Grace killed him (Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4)

He said: "My time on Hollyoaks has been incredible.

"My favourite storyline must be my exit from the show. I liked the finality of it, and I liked how dramatic it was. I liked that I could just let loose in it.

"I'm absolutely going to keep in contact with all the pals that I've made on the show. The people that I had long term storylines with.

"I would count myself lucky enough to be their friends, and I very much hope that we work together on something in the future."

The next episode of Hollyoaks is on E4 on Thursday, March 26 at 7pm. This episode airs on Thursday, March 26, on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

From next week Hollyoaks will only air three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4.

