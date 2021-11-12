Gemma Atkinson set to make a shock return to Soapland

Gemma Atkinson is reportedly returning to Hollyoaks nearly 15 years after her last appearance.

Gemma played Lisa Hunter in the Channel 4 soap from 2001 until 2006.

However it has been reported that the actress will be making a return.

Hollyoaks: Gemma Atkinson ‘returning to soap’

A TV insider told The Sun: “Their daughter is now at an age where Gemma can work more and she’s already making brief appearances on TV shows.

Gemma last appeared in Hollyoaks in 2006 (Credit: SpashNews.com)

“And it’s a real coup getting getting her back at Hollyoaks because she’s arguably one of the soap’s biggest success stories.

“Gemma has a huge profile through being on a string of shows since she left the soap, and dating Gorka and starting a family with him has brought an inevitable degree of attention.”

Throughout her time on Hollyoaks, Gemma’s character Lisa was bullied by Steph Dean.

She accidentally shot her boyfriend Ben Davies and she cradled him in his arms as he died from his injuries.

Lisa was last seen in December 2006.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Hollyoaks reps for comment?

What else has Gemma Atkinson been in?

After leaving Hollyoaks, Gemma continued acting and in 2015 she joined the cast of Emmerdale playing Bob Hope’s daughter, Carly Hope.

Gemma plays Carly in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She was in the role until 2017 when Carly left the village.

From 2011 until 2014, she played Tamzin Bayle in BBC medical drama Casualty.

She has also had roles in The Bill, Waterloo Road, The Hamster Wheel.

Gemma Atkins and Gorka Marquez

Gemma and Gorka (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma is engaged to Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez.

The couple welcomed their daughter Mia in July 2019 and the couple got engaged earlier this year.

