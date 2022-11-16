Hollyoaks stars Emmett J. Scanlan and Claire Cooper have announced the birth of their second child.

Emmett, who played Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks, shared the news on Instagram that their baby girl has arrived.

The actor shared a photo of his newborn daughter’s hand and captioned the post: “3 days ago we met her… #ScanClan.”

Emmett and Claire’s friends and followers commented on the post congratulating the couple.

Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson, who plays Ste Hay, wrote: “Amazing news. Congratulations to you all and welcome to the world.”

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley commented: “Oh loves! How glorious. Huge congratulations. Sending so much love.”

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite said: “Congratulations. Amazing news.”

Anna Passey, who plays Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks added: Congratulations to you all.”

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, commented: “Congratulations guys.”

Former Hollyoaks stars Emmett and Claire got married in 2015 (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Emmett Scanlan and Claire Cooper

Emmett appeared in Hollyoaks from 2010 until 2013.

Meanwhile Claire played Jacqui McQueen from 2006 until 2013.

Emmett and Claire got married in on New Year’s Eve 2015 in New York.

In May 2020 the couple announced they were expecting their first child and in July 2020 they announced the birth of their first child, Ocean-Torin Scanlan, who is now two.

Claire announced she was pregnant with her and Emmett’s second child earlier this year.

Sharing a photo of her and Ocean in a field, she wrote: “Our family is growing.”

After Emmett left Hollyoaks, he went on to appear in Peaky Blinders playing Bill Grade.

He has also starred in Kin and The Tower and this year he appeared in an episode of Derry Girls.

Claire has also continued acting appearing in Knightfall and The Peripheral.

Next year she will appear in miniseries The Continental.

