Emmett J Scanlan and Claire Cooper at the BAFTAs
Soaps

Hollyoaks: Emmett J. Scanlan and Claire Cooper announce birth of second child

Emmett and Claire were congratulated by their friends and fellow soap stars

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Hollyoaks stars Emmett J. Scanlan and Claire Cooper have announced the birth of their second child.

Emmett, who played Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks, shared the news on Instagram that their baby girl has arrived.

The actor shared a photo of his newborn daughter’s hand and captioned the post: “3 days ago we met her… #ScanClan.”

Emmett and Claire’s friends and followers commented on the post congratulating the couple.

Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson, who plays Ste Hay, wrote: “Amazing news. Congratulations to you all and welcome to the world.”

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley commented: “Oh loves! How glorious. Huge congratulations. Sending so much love.”

3 days ago we met her…

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite said: “Congratulations. Amazing news.”

Anna Passey, who plays Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks added: Congratulations to you all.”

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, commented: “Congratulations guys.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022 – vote for Best Soap Double Act now

Former Hollyoaks stars Emmett and Claire got married in 2015 (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Emmett Scanlan and Claire Cooper

Emmett appeared in Hollyoaks from 2010 until 2013.

Meanwhile Claire played Jacqui McQueen from 2006 until 2013.

Emmett and Claire got married in on New Year’s Eve 2015 in New York.

In May 2020 the couple announced they were expecting their first child and in July 2020 they announced the birth of their first child, Ocean-Torin Scanlan, who is now two.

Claire announced she was pregnant with her and Emmett’s second child earlier this year.

Sharing a photo of her and Ocean in a field, she wrote: “Our family is growing.”

After Emmett left Hollyoaks, he went on to appear in Peaky Blinders playing Bill Grade.

He has also starred in Kin and The Tower and this year he appeared in an episode of Derry Girls.

Claire has also continued acting appearing in Knightfall and The Peripheral.

Next year she will appear in miniseries The Continental.

Read more: Is Owen Warner just ‘acting dumb’? Former I’m A Celebrity campmate’s warning

YouTube video player

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Claire Cooper Emmett J. Scanlan Hollyoaks

Trending Articles

Lorraine Kelly smiling on her show
Lorraine Kelly shares incredible before and after images to showcase weight loss
Sue Cleaver and Matt Hancock in the Bush Telegraph on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity: Sue Cleaver sparks same complaint after behaviour towards Matt Hancock
Abi Webster looking annoyed and worried in Corrie
Where is Abi in Coronation Street? Has she left the cobbles?
Charlene on I'm A Celeb 2022
I’m A Celeb: Charlene White under fire for ‘defying rules’ as viewers demand ‘punishment’
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning
This Morning dealt big blow as they miss out on award for first time in years following ‘queuegate’
I'm A Celebrity host Dec Donnelly looks downcast
I’m A Celebrity host Dec Donnelly’s emotional confession about feeling ‘hurt’ by Ant