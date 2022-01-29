Hollyoaks has revealed Mandy Richardson’s exit after sacking actress Sarah Jayne Dunn over her OnlyFans profile.

The actress, 40, was given the boot from the Channel 4 show after launching her profile on the adult service.

Her abrupt exit happened last year, giving the soap’s writers barely any time to craft her exit.

Sarah Jayne Dunn was sacked from her role as Mandy Richardson in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

How will Mandy exit Hollyoaks?

Last night’s first-look episode (January 28) finally revealed how they did it.

It was claimed Mandy had got a new job in America and moved away – without telling her pregnant teenage daughter.

The episode saw Cindy Cunningham and Zara Morgan breaking the news to pregnant Ella that her mum had suddenly decided to leave.

“She didn’t want to tell anyone in case we’d change her mind,” Cindy said.

“She just hopes that you can forgive her and when we go and visit, she’ll pay for the flights and a five-star hotel.”

Ella was devastated by her mum’s exit – and she wasn’t the only one.

Luke realised that with Mandy gone, he’d also lost his young son DJ.

“I’ve lost my son, haven’t I?” Luke said, devastated.

Sarah admitted she was shocked by her sacking (Credit: Splash News)

What has Sarah said about her exit?

Sarah Jayne opened up to OK! about her shock firing earlier this week.

Speaking about her OnlyFans account, she claimed: “It’s not something I did on a whim. It’s something that I’d been planning for months and I’d had discussions, Zoom calls and emails, and I essentially had approval.

“So for them to then turn around and call me in for a meeting on the Friday, and then terminate my contract on the Wednesday with immediate effect was a huge shock,” she continued.

“After 25 years on and off working there and giving my life and my all. I loved it there over the years, so it was upsetting. It was a shock that that was how they decided to handle it.”

However, Sarah Jayne has since admitted that she has no regrets.

But reports suggest she is well on her way to making £1 million on the subscription platform.

