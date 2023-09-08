After 28 years, Channel 4 is axing Hollyoaks. This comes as the soap moves forward with the everchanging times.

It will be an end of an era for the soap as it permanently moves away from the channel. However, it’s not all bad news – the soap will continue to run.

With the news that Hollyoaks is changing platforms, fans are now branding the decision a ‘smart move.’

It’s the end of an era for Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4)

Channel 4 axes Hollyoaks

It has been announced that new episodes of Hollyoaks won’t air on Channel 4 anymore. Keeping up with the times, the soap will now make a permanent move to E4 instead.

However, the weekly omnibus will still air as usual on Channel 4. As well, weekly episodes will make their way onto YouTube the following week after broadcast on E4.

The change sees the soap move into a digital-age, claiming to be ‘the UK’s first streaming-led soap.’

With younger viewers preferring to stream online, the change reflects figures showing that “in 2023 64% of viewers have watched the soap via streaming or E4, resulting in 556 million minutes of the show being streamed in the first half of the year.”

The new schedule will start on Monday, September 25. It will feature a stunt week with exciting storylines being filmed in new locations.

Who will Mercedes pick in Hollyoaks? (Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4)

Hollyoaks paves the way for change

Kicking off Hollyoaks’ brand new era will be a one-hour special which will see the current love triangle between Felix, Mercedes and Warren take an ‘explosive’ turn. Adding to this, there will also be a huge murder twist that sees a secret about Rayne be exposed, with this potentially leading to her downfall.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz has spoken about these exciting changes and has said: “Hollyoaks has always been the youngest and most innovative soap so it’s fitting that it should be the first to embrace the changes in the behaviour of younger viewers and switch to a genuinely digital-led release pattern. It was the first UK soap to move to a stream-first model last year and this is the next phase of that evolution. We hope making Hollyoaks available on YouTube, as well as our own platforms, will introduce a whole new generation to the show.”

Felix and co aren’t being axed altogether (Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4)

Fans thrilled with upcoming new era of Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks fans have been left thrilled by the news that the soap is to be axed from Channel 4, branding the decision a ‘smart move.’

One fan wrote: “I think it’s a smart move for Channel 4 to take Hollyoaks out of the schedule. It performs way better online and on E4 and with the cost cutting it’s a logical step. They’ve been pushing people to watch E4 more than C4 for the past few years. I just hope they up the quality.”

I think its a smart move for Channel 4 to take #Hollyoaks out of the schedule. It performs way better online and E4 and with the cost cutting its a logical step. They’ve been push people to watch E4 more than C4 for the past few years. I just hope they up the quality — Corey (@CoreySeville) September 8, 2023

My Heart dropped to the floor at 1st. But I honestly think this is a really good move & the fact they'll be uploading the episodes a week later to YouTube only widens the viewing audience. Hope this is the 1st of many changes & we find out soon who is the new producer #hollyoaks https://t.co/MdLgG6YCkB — Ste (@Stelh91) September 8, 2023

Another fan agreed: “My heart dropped to the floor at first. But I honestly think this is a really good move and the fact they’ll be uploading the episodes a week later to YouTube only widens the viewing audience. Hope this is the first of many changes and we find out soon who is the new producer.”

Responding to one fan who feared that it’s ‘the beginning of the end’ for the soap, one viewer said: “I actually believe the opposite – investing more in its online presence is a great idea – the show performs v well there. Understand why people think ‘oh oh’ as a reflex but I reckon it’s a solid move, overdue.”

Read more: Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox shares baby joy after devastating miscarriage

Are you excited for these changes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!