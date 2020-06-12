Hollyoaks actress Rachel Adedeji brands co-star Lysette Anthony 'actual trash' in shocking social media scrap

Hollyoaks actress Rachel Adedeji, who plays Lisa Loveday, has branded her co-star Lysette Anthony "actual trash" in a shocking social media scrap.

Recently Rachel condemned the Channel 4 soap over their response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The actress revealed she had suffered racial abuse on the set of the show.

Following her public statement, some co-stars including Charlie Clapham and Amanda Clapham shared their support.

Rachel has played Lisa since 2016 (Credit: Channel 4/Lime Pictures)

However it appears Lysette, who plays Marnie Nightingale, has taken aim at the two calling them "traitors" for praising Rachel's statement.

What happened between Rachel and Lysette?

Charlie shared a screenshot from a Whatsapp group chat, showing a message which appears to be sent from Lysette. All other names have been crossed out.

Dear @chezLysette ,

If supporting a former castmate, whilst she speaks of being racially discriminated against, makes me a traitor... then so be it. As for embittered, you’re currently finishing (finished) where I started out. Salty much? - Best, CC/FR pic.twitter.com/RoYpNBCuDO — Charlie Clapham (@CharlieClapham) June 11, 2020

In the picture, a message under Lysette's name read: "Well to be fair they both have that embittered, traitor going on..."

A second message read: "...Sorry but we're not going to have a job to come back to if this stuff keeps getting disseminated."

Lysette also joined the show in 2016 (Credit: Channel 4/Lime Pictures)

Charlie then called out Lysette in the tweet saying: "Dear @chezLysette, if supporting a former castmate whilst she speaks of being racially discriminated against makes me a traitor... then so be it. As for embittered, you're currently finishing (finished) where I started out. Salty much?"

Rachel responded to the tweet saying: "@chezLysette you are actual trash. Charlie, you are a king and a true ally! Love you my bro! X x."

Rachel leaving Hollyoaks

Rachel has already filmed her final scenes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It was also recently revealed that Rachel had quit Hollyoaks, with her final scene being filmed prior to lockdown.

As reported in the Metro, a Hollyoaks spokesperson said: "Rachel made the decision to leave Hollyoaks to pursue other opportunities earlier last year which saddened us at Hollyoaks as she is one of the leading cast members in the show.

They added: "However, the notice period did allow the writers to give Lisa Loveday and extremely gripping exit storyline.

"Viewers will see this story play out later this year as her final scenes were filmed shortly before lockdown."

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

