Holby City's Rosie Marcel and, in a bubble, Jac is upset
Holby City star Rosie Marcel reveals devastating loss: ‘We’re so sad’

Rosie's been grieving

By Tamzin Meyer

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has taken to Instagram this week (Monday February 20, 2023) to share a devastating loss.

Rosie shared a heartbreaking photo as she updated her fans on her loss.

Fans have rushed to send their love to the Holby City actress.

Holby City's Rosie Marcel is smiling
Rosie’s bees have died (Credit: ITV)

Holby City star Rosie Marcel suffers a devastating loss

On Instagram, Rosie shared a photo of a dismantled bee hive in a wheel barrow.

She then shared a series of photos showing that the bees that she had been keeping had died.

The medical drama star captioned the post: “We had a feeling our bees hadn’t survived the multiple frosts even though we’d protected them. When we opened up the hive today we realised they’d perished. I felt so bad. They were all huddled together.

“All the frames were full of honey and brood. We’re so sad. They were an amazing colony and it feels like a horrible waste. We will clean it out and start again and learn from our mistakes

Sadly, Rosie’s bees had died in the frost.

However, Rosie has reassured fans that she will learn from her mistakes and keep another colony once she has had time to grieve the loss of this one.

Holby City's Rosie Marcel is on The One Show
Fans have supported the Holby star (Credit: BBC)

Fans rush to support Rosie as she grieves her bees

Rosie’s fans have rushed to support her on her Instagram comments.

One fan wrote: “So sorry, devastated that has happened. Best of luck with your next ones.”

Another shared Rosie’s grief, stating: “We lost our bees this winter too! So sad.”

A third follower commented: “Oh that’s so so sad after all your hard work I’m so sorry for you.”

Another said: “I’m sorry you lost your bees… the weather has been crazy and a lot of wildlife has been lost or suffered. Take a big breath and start again… we are all behind you Rosie and family xx”

A final person sent their best wishes for the new colony: “That’s so sad. Hopefully you will start again with a new community and they will thrive…”

Holby City's Rosie Marcel is on Loose Women
Rosie loves her animals (Credit: ITV)

Rosie Marcel’s love of animals

Bees aren’t the only animals that Rosie loves.

Rosie often shares posts about animals on her social media, being an ambassador for The Pack Project – a charity that finds homes for stray cats and dogs.

She’s also a patron for the animal charity The Last Chance Hotel.

Rosie herself owns pet cats and dogs, recently posting a photo of her cats snuggling up with each other.

Sharing a picture of her two marmalade coloured cats, Rosie wrote: “I think it’s safe to say that Gadget has settled in nicely. In the first pic Gadget had just told Milo a very filthy joke.”

Awwww!

