Holby City is on tonight (Tuesday, February 16) and viewers will see the hospital staff battle to save the lives of Dom, Jodie and her unborn baby.

In last week’s episode, Jodie returned to the hospital to tell Sacha she is pregnant with their child. However she fled once again seeing Lucky, the mental health nurse.

Sacha rushes to help Dom (Credit: BBC)

As Dom set out to look for her, Jodie called Sacha, adamant she was going to raise the child alone. But as she stepped out into the road, Dom swerved to avoid her.

However he ended up knocking her down before driving into a skip filled with scaffolding pole, leaving him impaled.

In tonight’s scenes, Sacha and Hassan find Dom impaled on the metal pole. Sacha soon realises it’s a race against time and if they don’t get him out, he’ll bleed to death.

Will Dom survive? (Credit: BBC)

They manage to get Dom into theatre but it’s clear that he’s suffered massive injuries. Hassen is soon joined by Dom’s mum Ange.

Having heard the news about her son’s accident, she is determined to save his life.

As things seem to go awry for Dom in surgery, Ange is obviously worried about her son and tries to reach out to Dom’s adoptive mother Carole to offer support.

Ange begins to beat herself up for not telling Dom earlier how much she cares about him. Will Dom survive?

Holby City Spoilers: Sacha fights to save Jodie and the baby

Meanwhile Jodie is also seriously injured, but she is concerned about her unborn child.

Jodie begs Sacha to save their baby (Credit: BBC)

She makes Sacha promise that if it comes down to choosing whether to save her life or the baby’s, that he will choose the baby.

Sacha fights to keep both mother and baby alive. Will they both survive?

Holby City airs on Tuesdays on BBC One at 5.50pm.

