Holby City fans beg BBC to reverse axing decision as show teases ‘treats’ are coming

Holby City has whipped fans into a frenzy as they teased ‘treats’ are coming on social media.

They also shared a series of pictures of cast old and new including Rosie Marcel (Jac Naylor) and Chizzy Akudolu (Mo Effanga).

Will Jac survive the series? (Credit: BBC)

Fans thrilled with Holby ‘treats’

Some loyal fans hoped against hope the news was that the BBC has reversed their decision to axe Holby City.

We have some #HolbyCity treats coming your way soon 💙 Watch this space! pic.twitter.com/tHodL88BQs — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) February 26, 2022

Commenting on the tweet, one fan said: “The only Holby City ‘treat’ we need to know about is that the BBC has reversed its decision to cancel the programme?”

“Holby City is an amazing show that truly deserved to be treated better by the BBC without doubt,” said another

One more begged other channels to pick the show up.

“Disgraceful that the decision has been made to cancel this. By all means bring back Waterloo Road, but not at the expense of Holby,” raged a fourth.

A fifth added: “I’d like several more years of Holby City, please.”

“I don’t want this programme to end!” said someone else.

“Am just heartbroken,” agreed another.

Despite the upset, the post had lots of viewers commenting “exciting” and “can’t wait for this” as the show teased cast reunions.

Donna Jackson in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

When does Holby City end?

It was announced last June that Holby would be coming to an end after 23 years on screen.

The news was revealed on Holby City’s official Twitter account.

The tweet read: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.

“We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

The tweet continued: “This tough decision reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

“Holby will remain on air on Tuesdays until next March and we will continue to bring you a regular dose of all things Holby right here until then.

“We promise that Holby will get the send off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series.”

Although when in March the final episode will air has not been confirmed, it is rumoured the last outing will be at the end of the month.

The cast has finished filming

The Holby City cast have already filmed their final scenes and the show’s stars have gone on social media to say farewell on their last day.

Davood Ghadami, who plays Eli Ebrahimi, posted a picture in character outside of his dressing room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davood Ghadami (@therealdavood)

He captioned the post: “Tough one Today. Holby City is such a wonderful place to be and I am not ready to say goodbye. I will miss all the cast and crew who I feel like I have just started to get to know.

“I will miss playing Eli who is a gift of a character to play. Thank you Holby fans. I’m sorry this brilliant show has to end.

“Lastly remember who is there for us from our first breath to our last – our beautiful NHS. Protect it with everything you have. Thank you.”

Actor David Ames, who plays Dom Copeland on the show also shared a picture on his last day.

Right. Let’s do this.

Final day here at @BBCHolbyCity.

He tweeted: “Right. Let’s do this. Final day here at @BBCHolbyCity. Emotions are running high but we have to pretend to save lives.”

Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor, also shared a photo in Jac’s outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Marcel (@rosiemarcelofficial)

She wrote: “Last day. I have loved playing Jac Naylor. I have loved being here for 16 years. Thank you everyone @bbcholbycity and thank you for all for the beautiful fans and friends of the show.”

Holby City will air this week on Monday (February 28) at 8.30pm on BBC One.

