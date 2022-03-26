Holby City: Alex Walkinshaw rules out Casualty return for Fletch

Holby City’s Alex Walkinshaw has spoken out about Fletch’s future now the show is coming to an end.

Before arriving on the Holby wards in 2014 Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher was in Casualty for two years.

However actor Alex has ruled out a return to the ED! for Fletch.

Fletch has been in Holby since 2014

No Casualty return for Holby City character Fletch

In an interview with Digital Spy, Alex said: “I think Fletch is too old to be running round an ED! He could slip and break a hip.”

Prior to Holby, Alex has also starred in Waterloo Road as PE teacher Jez Diamond.

But he’s also suggested he wouldn’t return to that role either now the show is being rebooted.

“I think I’d have to lose a considerable amount of weight if I was going to try and get back in Lycra. And the hair’s gone. Old Jez Diamond with the quiff,” he said.

Will Jac survive?

When is the final episode of Holby City?

The popular BBC hospital drama has confirmed it will air its last episode on Tuesday March 29 at 8pm on BBC One.

The show has been on air for 23 years and the BBC’s decision to end it was announced in June last year.

The news was revealed on Holby City’s official Twitter account.

“We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years,” they wrote.

“We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

Why was Holby City axed?

At the time, the channel revealed the decision to bring Holby to an end was a “tough” one.

They stated it was down to wanting to make “more programmes across the UK to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

They continued: “Holby will remain on air on Tuesdays until next March and we will continue to bring you a regular dose of all things Holby right here until then.

“We promise that Holby will get the send off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series.

Holby has now released a video featuring past cast and guest stars bidding farewell to the show.

Former #HolbyCity cast and guest stars sent us their goodbye messages just for you. 💙 A huge thank you to everyone who’s worked in front of and behind the camera at Holby! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1WXeP2iXMW — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) March 26, 2022

Holby City’s last episode will air on Tuesday March 29 at 8pm on BBC One.

Are you sad Holby City is ending? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.