Holby City Fletch star Alex Walkinshaw
Soaps

Holby City: Alex Walkinshaw rules out Casualty return for Fletch

Fletch was previously a character on Casualty

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Holby City’s Alex Walkinshaw has spoken out about Fletch’s future now the show is coming to an end.

Before arriving on the Holby wards in 2014 Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher was in Casualty for two years.

However actor Alex has ruled out a return to the ED! for Fletch.

Fletch has been in Holby since 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holby City star Rosie Marcel reveals ‘anger’ over show ‘blow’

No Casualty return for Holby City character Fletch

In an interview with Digital Spy, Alex said: “I think Fletch is too old to be running round an ED! He could slip and break a hip.”

Prior to Holby, Alex has also starred in Waterloo Road as PE teacher Jez Diamond.

But he’s also suggested he wouldn’t return to that role either now the show is being rebooted.

“I think I’d have to lose a considerable amount of weight if I was going to try and get back in Lycra. And the hair’s gone. Old Jez Diamond with the quiff,” he said.

Will Jac survive? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: What happened to Bernie Wolfe in Holby?

When is the final episode of Holby City?

The popular BBC hospital drama has confirmed it will air its last episode on Tuesday March 29 at 8pm on BBC One.

The show has been on air for 23 years and the BBC’s decision to end it was announced in June last year.

The news was revealed on Holby City’s official Twitter account.

“We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years,” they wrote.

“We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

Why was Holby City axed?

At the time, the channel revealed the decision to bring Holby to an end was a “tough” one.

They stated it was down to wanting to make “more programmes across the UK to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

They continued: “Holby will remain on air on Tuesdays until next March and we will continue to bring you a regular dose of all things Holby right here until then.

“We promise that Holby will get the send off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series.

Holby has now released a video featuring past cast and guest stars bidding farewell to the show.

Holby City’s last episode will air on Tuesday March 29 at 8pm on BBC One.

Are you sad Holby City is ending? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Mark Wright reveals massive work sacrifice so he can stay with Michelle Keegan in Essex
Mark Wright reveals massive sacrifice so he can stay with Michelle Keegan
Nick Knowles smiling and on DIY SOS
Nick Knowles delivers ‘sad’ news to DIY SOS fan with ‘heartbreaking’ plea
KEL ALLEN QUITS CORONATION STREET
Coronation Street star Kel Allen QUITS – and has already filmed her final scenes
Chris Kamara on GMB talking about his illness
Chris Kamara urged to ‘keep fighting’ as he issues ‘difficult’ update on illness
Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern smiles at camera
Saturday Night Takeaway announces Stephen Mulhern news after absence
marlon emmerdale comp
Emmerdale: Marlon Dingle makes shocking decision leaving fans in tears