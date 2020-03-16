Helen Flanagan shares snap with 91-year-old gran

Helen Flanagan, former star of Coronation Street, has shared a photo with her grandmother, encouraging others to look out for the elderly during the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress and mum of two, 29, posted the heartwarming snap on her official Instagram account on Saturday (March 14).

Helen as Rosie Webster in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

She revealed that her gran, who is 91 years old, had recently come out of hospital.

Helen said: "One of my fave pics of me and nanna. My nanna is 91 and just come out of hospital. With everything going on at the moment, keep in mind the elderly. How they might be feeling and if they have what they need."

Her followers responded with messages of support, with one replying: "Bless her, it's an uncertain time. We need to love and support each other."

Another said: "Lovely picture. It's all so worrying. My dad is 90 and not in the best health, so really worried about him. Hope you and your lovely family stay well."

With everything going on at the moment, keep in mind the elderly. How they might be feeling and if they have what they need.

A third added: "Well said. Some people have forgotten the saying 'be kind' already. Stay safe."

"Beautiful photo, well said. We all need to be very mindful of our elderly relatives, neighbours etc, at this time," said another.

Helen, Scott and daughter Matilda at Disneyland Paris (Credit: 2018 DISNEY/Supplied by WENN.com)

Helen played Rosie Webster in ITV soap Coronation Street until 2018, when her character left for Japan, having been offered a job on a TV game show there after a hilarious appearance on This Morning.

In reality, Helen left the soap to go on maternity leave.

She gave birth to her second baby, another daughter, Delilah, two years after welcoming Matilda Jessica with footballer boyfriend Scott Sinclair.

Although Helen has vowed to return to the soap, she recently revealed she has no plans just yet.

Rosie with her onscreen sister Sophie (Credit: ITV)

She told Daily Star Sunday that she's enjoying spending time with her family too much at the moment.

She said: "I miss being on Corrie, but at the moment I'm just so busy. I'm trying to work out when I can go back. I don't know when it'll be.

"Obviously when you're a mum, your kids come first. So it's about finding the right time to do things."

At the time of writing, 36 people in the UK had lost their lives to Covid-19, with 1,543 confirmed cases.

