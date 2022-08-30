Hayley Tamaddon has told her Instagram fans that spent the weekend in hospital.

Former Corrie and Emmerdale star Hayley admitted she didn’t have the “greatest of weekends” this bank holiday, as she shared an image of herself in hospital.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the star shared a picture of her arm hooked up to an IV drip whilst on a hospital trolley.

She could be seen clutching a button used to call for help while snuggled under some blankets.

Hayley was hooked up to an IV drip (Credit: ITV)

Hayley Tamaddon details hospital stay on Instagram

The former Coronation Street star didn’t open up about why she was in hospital.

She captioned her story: “So… not the greatest of weekends…”

This isn’t the first hospital trip the soap star has made this year.

Back in May she had to take her son, Jasper, to the hospital after he became poorly and wasn’t eating.

The star thanked the Salford NHS for treating the two year old and giving him antibiotics during this worrying time.

Thankfully, he made a full recovery and is now feeling much better.

Hayley also revealed that she had contracted COVID back in July and admitted that the virus had “floored” her.

Hayley played Delilah in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who did Hayley Tamaddon play in Emmerdale?

Hayley’s first scenes in the Dales were in 2005, as she took on the role of Delilah Dingle.

During her time in the village, she got into relationships with the likes of Paddy Kirk and Carl King.

She even had a connection with David Metcalfe (but, then again, who hasn’t?).

Teaming up with her lover, she planned to rob David’s father Eric of £20,000 in a scheme to get rich quick. However, she realised that David was actually seeing Katie Sugden behind her back.

Ditching her plan with David, Del still had money on her mind.

However, this time, David was to be the victim of her scheme.

With this, she set out to get the best revenge.

After taking David for all he had, Hayley made her exit as Del, as she took his money and left the village, in 2007.

Hayley played Andrea in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Hayley Tamaddon in Coronation Street

The star joined Coronation Street in 2013, playing the role of Andrea Beckett.

This came six years after she left her role in the other ITV soap, Emmerdale.

At first, Andrea set her sights on Steve McDonald which didn’t go down well with Michelle Connor.

However, soon enough, Andrea started a loved up relationship with Lloyd Mullaney, despite being secretly married.

Eventually, Lloyd accepted Andrea’s situation, and the fact that she had a daughter, and settled down with her.

After Andrea’s pregnancy revelation, the pair started to discuss their plans for the future.

In Coronation Street’s live episode in 2015, the couple left the street.

Both Lloyd and Andrea moved to Jersey to set up a new life there.

This marked the end of Tamaddon’s two year stint on the soap.

