As Coronation Street ended tonight, Evelyn Plummer and estranged daughter Cassie appeared to leave Weatherfield, with Evelyn determined to help her daughter out of her drug addiction. But have actors Maureen Lipman and Claire Sweeney left the soap for good?

In tonight’s episode (which aired Friday, June 30), Evelyn’s estranged daughter Cassie paid a visit to her and Tyrone at their home. It was then that Evelyn made the decision to leave Weatherfield with her daughter – determined to get Cassie clean once and for all.

Cassie arrived in Weatherfield this week – to mum Evelyn’s horror (Credit: ITV)

Cassie plays happy families with Evelyn and Tyrone

This came as Cassie reappeared in Evelyn and Tyrone’s life, having suffered a drug overdose. Evelyn visited her in the hospital on Wednesday, whereupon Cassie confronted her mother over her lies.

She was furious to learn that Evelyn had successfully made a life for herself with Tyrone – telling him that Cassie was dead. Heartbroken Evelyn told her daughter that she may as well be dead – lost to the ravages of drug addiction.

Claire Sweeney has joined the soap as Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Plummer (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode, Cassie checked herself out of the hospital and paid a visit to Evelyn and Tyrone at home. With Tyrone leaving for work, Evelyn told Cassie that she would help her reunite with Tyrone – on the condition that she get clean first.

Later making an excuse, Evelyn told Tyrone that she had to leave Weatherfield with Cassie to help an old friend and neighbour. Saying her goodbyes to Tyrone and the children, Evelyn left – her grandson still unaware of Cassie’s true identity.

As the episode ended, she and Cassie drove out of Weathefield together, with Evelyn determined to get her daughter clean. But have actors Maureen Lipman and Claire Sweeney left the soap for good?

Cassie dropped by to see Evelyn and Tyrone at home (Credit: ITV)

Have Maureen Lipman and Claire Sweeney left Coronation Street for good?

Last month, Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman revealed to The Metro that she would be temporarily leaving Coronation Street. This is as she joins a production of the stage play ‘Rose’ on Broadway.

However, the plan is for Maureen to return to Corrie once the stage play ends. It is therefore certain that Evelyn and Cassie will both return later this year, with Cassie hopefully having found the way out of her addiction – ready to be reunited with her long lost son.

