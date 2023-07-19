Spider Nugent in Coronation Street may be the love of Toyah Battersby’s life, but it looks like they’re destined never to be together!

Sob!

After the dramatic kidnap and the action-packed events of Monday’s episode, it’s clear Spider’s decided it’s time to move on.

So what’s gone wrong – again – between Toyah and Spider? We sat down with Martin Hancock, who plays Spider, to find out.

Toyah and Spider are over – AGAIN

What’s happened?

“Life’s gone wrong between them,” he tells us. “It’s just circumstance, bad luck. What’s been happening previously in Spider’s life, and what’s been happening in Toyah’s life, have conspired to bring them down in the end. They’re both very committed people. But for now, it’s just not workable.”

Of course what really went wrong in the romance was Spider’s job as an undercover police officer. So was that the problem all along?

“Did Spider put his job over his relationship?” muses Martin. “I don’’t think so. It’s probably naïve to think you can be undercover and then stay in that community you were undercover in straight after a case. But I think his desire to be with Toyah and to be back in Weatherfield overrode his good judgement. I think he put Toyah before his career, and how his career has dragged him back in.”

Aww! It’s so sad to see him go – again. After all, Spider himself said that when he came back to Weatherfield and met Toyah again, he thought he was getting a second chance at happiness.

After the kidnap attempt, there's no hope for Spider and Toyah

Another chance for Spider in Coronation Street?

So has Coronation Street star Martin Hancock enjoyed being back on the cobbles for his FOURTH stint as Spider?

“I’ve enjoyed it enormously,” he gushes. “When I was younger I was a bit too enamoured of the party scene, so it’s nice to come back older and wiser and really enjoy it for what it is. Which is a great show with great people.”

And he says he is very proud to have been involved in the extremism storyline alongside the younger actors.

“I’m immensely proud that I was involved in that storyline,” he tells us. “Everyone involved was fabulous. Those very talented young actors, Paddy (Bever, who plays Max), Cait (Fitton, who plays Lauren), and Sair (Khan, AKA Alya), are just brilliant. And Michael Condron was horrifically brilliant at Griff.”

Spider thought he was getting a second chance at happiness but it wasn't to be

Coronation Street star Martin Hancock back again?

Could he be back one day? Martin’s definitely keen to return!

“I don’t think it’s the end of the story,” he says. “I think these two will always have a bit of love there. He’ll be desperately sad about the way things have ended. Spider loves Toyah. He’s bound to feel sad. They’re both going to feel sad. There’s something about these two. It’s a 25 year relationship.”

And he teases that Spider has “unfinished business”! Sounds intriguing. “From conversations I’ve had…” Martin begins, but then he adds: “I’m not saying any more!”

But that sounds like there’s more to come from Spider and Toyah, if you ask us!

“Would I consider coming back to the show in the future?” Martin asks. “Yes! Of course. I think it would be nice to have a Spider/Toyah wedding in the future!”

We’d definitely love to see that one day. What do you think?

