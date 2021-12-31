Has Emmerdale star Amy Walsh had her baby, after Christmas hint?

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh and her EastEnders partner Toby-Alexander Smith revealed their baby joy earlier this year in September.

And their fans are chomping at the bit to know if the pair have welcomed their tot after hinting it could’ve been a ‘Christmas baby’.

Amy has now been suspiciously quiet on social media, after sharing pics from her baby shower just over a month ago.

The pair made their pregnancy announcement in September

Amy Walsh shared the exciting baby news earlier in September.

She posted a cute photo on Instagram revealing her beautiful baby bump.

The post is captioned: “Thank you for all your lovely comments on our news.

“We have seen the love and kindness from everyone and are feeling very lucky.”

Amy Walsh and her partner Toby appeared on Loose Women to announce the big news (Credit: ITV)

Amy Walsh teases the baby’s due date on Loose Women

The pair spoke about their big news on ITV daytime show Loose Women that month.

In the interview, Amy also shared a sweet story about how she met Eastenders star Toby.

The Emmerdale star revealed that she first met Toby when he sat beside her in the Strictly audience.

She said: “It was just pure chance that we were both there that night sat in the front row.

“He walked in and sat next to me and I turned round to my friend and was like, ‘Who’s that? He’s so fit! And she was like, ‘I knew you’d say that straight away’.”

Amy’s baby was close to being born on Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh almost had a ‘Christmas baby’

When asked about the baby’s due date, the pair revealed there was a good chance the baby could be born on Christmas day.

Jane Moore asked: “Due in December, do you think it’s gonna be a Christmas baby?”

The pair didn’t give away their due date but hinted: “Well, it could be, very possibly.”

Amy continued to say: “I’m hoping for the baby’s sake maybe it doesn’t arrive on Christmas Day because they will probably hate us forever.

“My grandma was a Christmas day baby and she always hated it so I’d feel bad about that.”

Christmas has just passed – we can’t wait to hear the good news.

