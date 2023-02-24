Soaps

Has Emmerdale just dropped a huge hint at another Dingle death?

Is the soap foreshadowing something terrible?

By Joel Harley
Updated:

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale seemed as though it could have dropped a huge hint at another death in the Dingle family.

This came as Sam and Lydia discussed the health of beloved patriarch Zak.

Zak then woke up from a nap to reassure Sam that he is still fit and healthy.

But is all this talk of Zak Dingle’s mortality foreshadowing another tragedy in the family?

Sam and Lydia talk on Emmerdale, looking stressed
Sam and Lydia worry that Sam going to prison could kill Zak (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s in hot water

As the episode started, Sam and Lydia discussed Sam’s current legal issues.

Sam is in trouble with the police after accidentally injuring Eric Pollard during an attempted shoplifting.

Pollard caught Sam as he was trying to steal nappies from the shop.

As Sam attempted to flee, Pollard tackled him outside the shop.

This led to Pollard falling and hitting his head – leaving Sam in hot water with the police.

In tonight’s episode, Sam and Lydia discussed the affect Sam going to prison might have on Zak.

The outlook wasn’t good.

Zak looks upset and pained while Belle stands in the background worried (Emmerdale)
Zak doesn’t appear to be doing so well lately (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Sam and Lydia worry for Zak’s health

In tonight’s episode, Sam told Lydia that he was worried about going back to prison.

“It’s your dad I worry about the most,” Lydia told Sam.

“He’s not getting any younger,” Sam agreed. “It’ll kill him if I go to prison again. He knows how much I struggled with it last time.”

During the conversation, Zak napped in his chair.

Waking up to talk to Sam, Zak reassured him that he remained fit and healthy.

“I’m not gonna pop me clogs,” Zak told Sam.

“I might look a wreck but I’m still roadworthy. I’m going nowhere Sam, and neither are you,” he said.

Could these dialogue exchanges foreshadow Zak’s death?

Sam and Lydia talking, looking worried on Emmerdale
Do Sam and Lydia’s conversation hint at future tragedy? (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale about to kill Zak Dingle?

Zak’s scenes on Emmerdale this week have already caused fans to worry for his health.

Viewers have noticed that Zak isn’t as active on the show as he once was.

Usually depicted sitting down or napping, Zak’s recent lethargy has caused fans to speculate that he might not be doing so well.

Could tonight’s pointed conversations hint at future tragedy for the Dingles?

Emmerdale - Belle Reads Lisa's Letter to Zak

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

