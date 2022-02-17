Has Alina Pop left Coronation Street for good?

Alina Pop was the former victim of human trafficking, who built a life on Coronation Street, then fell for Tyrone Dobbs and fled with a broken heart when it all went wrong.

Alina fell for Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

So what was her story and could she ever return?

Where was Alina Pop from?

Alina was from Romania. She was working in a nail bar, when Seb Franklin realised something wasn’t right about the set-up at the salon. He was right – it was a front for a human trafficking ring.

When Alina escaped the clutches of the traffickers she moved to Weatherfield where she got a job at Underworld.

What happened to Alina Pop?

When Alina moved to Coronation Street, she made firm friends with Emma Brooker and lived with Emma and Seb.

But she developed a crush on Tyrone Dobbs and at first it seemed the family man didn’t share her feelings.

Tyrone tried to resist (Credit: ITV)

Ty couldn’t resist, though, and soon he had left long-term girlfriend Fiz Stape and their two daughters for a new life with Alina.

When Alina got pregnant, the pair were delighted. But there was heartache in store when Alina had a miscarriage – partly due to Hope Stape, Ty’s stepdaughter, setting fire to their flat.

Things took a miserable turn between the pair and eventually Alina decided to return to Romania.

But before she left, she revealed to Emma that she was pregnant again. Emma let it slip to Tyrone and he raced to stop Alina leaving.

Will Alina come back with a baby? (Credit: ITV)

But she told him it was a false alarm – she wasn’t pregnant after all – and sad Tyrone returned to the cobbles.

But when Alina boarded her flight, she turned down a drink from the air hostess and cradled her belly. Seems she’d been fibbing to Tyrone!

Who played Alina Pop in Coronation Street?

Alina was played by Ruxandra Porojnicu. Just like her alter ego, she is from Romania.

Alina decided to leave Manchester and move back to Romania (Credit: ITV)

She moved to England when she was 22, with just £300 to her name and started modelling, before she landed the role of Alina.

How old is Ruxandra Porojnicu?

Ruxandra was born in July 1993, making her 28 years old.

Has Alina Pop left Coronation Street for good?

At the moment there are no plans for Alina to return, but we can’t help thinking there would be no point in that last-minute twist if she was never coming back to Coronation Street.

Alina was heartbroken when she had a miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

We reckon she could rock up on the cobbles in a few months, with Ty’s baby in her arms.

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

