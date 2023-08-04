Can you guess these Ken and Barbie couples from EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale?

Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie is just what everyone is talking about right now, with everyone attempting to Barbieify aspects of their lives to celebrate the film.

Thanks to the website BaiRBIE.me, fans of the doll and film can now have fun turning themselves into doll-like versions.

All you need to do is upload a photo of yourself, answer a few questions and sit back to watch yourself get transformed into a plastic doll.

To get in on the Barbie trend, we’ve Barbie and Kenified some of our favourite soap couples from EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Can you guess who they are?

Barbie couple 1.

“You can brush my hair…” This Ken gets free haircuts for life being coupled-up with this Barbie.

2.

Barbie asked “Do you guys ever think about dying?” Well this couple find themselves thinking about the Underworld quite a lot…

Barbie couple 3.

“Wanna go for a ride?” This Barbie and Ken are used to driving in black cabs rather than pink Cadillacs.

4.

You better not mess with this Barbie otherwise this Ken will have you spending the night in a cell.

Barbie couple 5.

This Ken has dated quite a few Barbies – at the moment he likes Leopard Print Barbie best.

6.

This Ken is ‘Kenough’ for this Walford nurse Barbie.

Barbie couple 7.

This Ken’s job is vet. This Barbie’s job is a salon.

8.

This Ken and Barbie live in the best dreamhouse of all.

Barbie couple 9.

He’s just a Dingle and this Barbie is the love of his life.

Did you guess them all?

These soap characters have all had a great time in Barbie Land but it’s time to leave their dreamhouses and return to Walford, Weatherfield and the Dales.

Were you able to guess all of these Barbie and Kenified soap couples? Were there any that caught you out?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Did you guess all of the Barbie and Ken couple correctly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

ANSWERS: 1) Corrie’s Maria and Gary, 2) Corrie’s Carla and Peter, 3) Corrie’s Steve and Tracy, 4) EastEnders’ Denise and Jack, 5) EastEnders’ Phil and Kat, 6) EastEnders’ Reiss and Sonia, 7) Emmerdale’s Paddy and Mandy, 8) Emmerdale’s Will and Kim, 9) Emmerdale’s Cain and Moira.