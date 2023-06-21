Cindy Beale is back in EastEnders as the shock truth about what she’s been up to for the last 25 years is set to be revealed.

She’s the missing wife of George Knight and mum to daughters Anna and Gina.

There are so many questions, but one that remains is whether her return is a good idea at all?

So let’s debate…

A brief history of Cindy Beale in EastEnders

For the uninitiated, Cindy Beale, portrayed by Michelle Collins, is an iconic character from the popular British soap opera EastEnders.

Introduced in 1988, Cindy was infamous for her manipulative and adulterous ways. Her storylines involved multiple affairs, child kidnapping, and attempted murder.

Cindy met her untimely death off-screen in 1998 during childbirth, while in prison for attempting to have her husband, Ian Beale, killed. Since her death, Cindy’s shadow has loomed over Walford and the Beale family, with her children, Steven, Lucy, and Cindy Junior, carrying on her complicated legacy.

Two of those children have since died (Steven and Lucy) and Cindy has not been seen or heard of. So why bring her back now?

The Case Against Cindy’s Return: Respect the dead

Firstly, Cindy’s return would essentially trample over 25 years of the show’s established history. She’s dead – and she didn’t just die of vague circumstances, but during childbirth in prison. To revise this fact would require a significant amount of storyline gymnastics, which could end up feeling forced and unnatural.

Remember Kathy Beale’s return in 2015? After being presumed dead in a car accident in South Africa in 2006, her reappearance, although a shock, was seen by some as an unconvincing plot twist that served more to disrespect the legacy of the character than anything else.

Furthermore, the use of such resurrections could also be seen as a sign the show is running out of ideas. EastEnders should be looking forward, not backward. The show should focus on new characters and developing fresh storylines to engage audiences rather than relying on the shock factor of bringing back characters from the grave.

The Case For Cindy’s Return: Drama, drama, drama

On the other hand, the reintroduction of Cindy Beale could lead to explosive storylines and offer a fresh perspective on existing characters. The shockwave alone would rock Albert Square – and potentially have a huge impact on the show’s ratings.

Consider the return of ‘Dirty’ Den Watts. Presumed drowned by a hitman in 1989, his reappearance 14 years later stirred massive uproar and brought viewers back in droves. His return storyline allowed for new and fresh storylines, and his subsequent actions were the driving force behind many of the show’s biggest plots.

Also, let’s not forget that soaps are synonymous with drama. The improbable, the surprising, and the shocking are all part of the soap opera’s appeal.

And yes, while it does require some suspension of disbelief, it is these dramatic twists and turns that keep audiences returning night after night.

Moreover, as an original character who had a massive impact on the show, she’d be a significant link to the past, which can often add depth and richness to a long-running series.

The Verdict?

The possible return of Cindy Beale to EastEnders is undoubtedly a contentious issue. For some, it’s an unacceptable retcon of the show’s history, for others, it’s a tantalising prospect filled with the promise of drama and intrigue.

One thing’s for sure: Cindy Beale’s return, will be a storyline that’s impossible to ignore.

