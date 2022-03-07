Glynis Barber is set to join the Hollyoaks cast this spring as gangster Norma.

The star is no stranger to the world of soaps after previously starring as Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell’s mother Glenda in EastEnders.

Barber’s newcomer Norma is expected to cause some trouble in the village, and makes her grand entrance at the wheel of a hearse.

Hollyoaks has cast former EastEnders star Glynis Barber (Credit: Channel 4)

Glynis Barber joins Hollyoaks!

Glynis, 66, appeared delighted ahead of making her Hollyoaks debut.

The star said in a statement: “I’m really excited to be playing Norma as she’s an amazing character.

I can’t wait to get my teeth into the character.

“Formidable, complex and taking on the men and leaving them quaking in their boots.

“The team and cast at Hollyoaks have been incredibly welcoming and I can’t wait to get my teeth into the character.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollyoaks (@hollyoaksofficial)

Read more: Hollyoaks confirms Mandy Richardson exit storyline after Sarah Jayne Dunn sacking

The character makes her entrance alongside Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

In a trailer for the upcoming spring season, Ste and Sienna appear to be in Norma’s firing line – but what does the gangster have in store for them?

What else has Glynis appeared in?

Soap fans will recognise Glynis from her stint in EastEnders.

The actress last appeared on the BBC One soap in 2017.

Ste and Sienna are in the firing line on Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4)

During her time in Albert Square, she featured in 109 episodes as Ronnie and Roxy’s mum and Archie Mitchell’s ex.

As well as EastEnders, Glynis has appeared in Emmerdale as DCI Grace Barraclough.

Read more: Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn got death threats after joining Hollyoaks

She has also starred in Casualty, New Tricks, Doctors and Law & Order: UK.

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.