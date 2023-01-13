Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor has reportedly split from her partner after 14 years together.

The ITV actress is believed to have ended her relationship with fellow actor Mark Letheren last year.

The couple first met back when they starred on Casualty together in 2008. They quickly fell in love and ended up moving in together.

According to reports, their relationship came to an end in the summer and they have since left the home they were living in together.

Georgia Taylor ‘splits’ from partner Mark

A source claimed The Sun: “The split was in July 2022 and they have both moved out of the home they shared.”

At the end of last year, Mark shared a cryptic post that appeared to allude to a break-up.

He said: “It’s been the worst year after a number of increasingly [bleep] years. My life finally fell apart.

“Thankfully, I’m incredibly lucky and have a family who have picked up the pieces and are trying to help me rebuild myself. It’s thanks to them I’m still here and trying to move forward. For that, I am truly grateful.

“Whatever the new year brings I hope that strength, humility, joy, and love are in abundance for you all,” he added.

Georgia ‘grows close’ to Charlie De Melo?

Meanwhile, it has since been reported that Georgia has grown close to former co-star Charlie De Melo.

The speculation came after the pair were pictured walking together arm in arm.

The Daily Mail alleges the pair have “grown close”.

However, they did play a couple on the cobbles before Charlie’s character Imran was killed off, so are surely firm friends.

ED! has reached out to Georgia’s reps for comment.

Georgia on meeting Mark

Elsewhere, it appears Georgia hasn’t shared a post about Mark on social media for two years.

In a previous appearance on ITV daytime show Lorraine, Georgia opened up about their relationship.

Lorraine said: “We saw you in Law and Order, we saw you in Blackpool, and of course, we saw you in Casualty, so many other things that you did.

“I mean it’s great to have you back and I love the fact that in Casualty, you know you always make friends on set, that’s where you met your husband, which is rather lovely. The two of you being in sort of the same job, it’s really nice that.”

Georgia quickly re-affirmed that they weren’t married, saying: “Yeah, we’re actually not married but we practically are because we’ve been together so long.”

He continued: “We met, he was a sort of semi-regular character, he was playing a councillor ironically, which is then what Toyah ended up doing. We met, gosh 13 years ago. So yeah, got him out of the job and lots of friends and it was a really good time.”

