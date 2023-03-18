Georgia Taylor jokes about the real reason she’s dating Coronation Street co-star

Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor has joked about the real reason she’s dating co-star Charlie de Melo.

The Toyah Battersby actress confirmed her relationship with former on-screen love Charlie last month.

Now she has joked about the real reason she is with him.

And it is adorable.

Longtime fans of Charlie know his family breeds guide dogs – and it seems like Georgia is also a fan.

Posting a series of pictures of the latest litter of pups, Georgia captioned it with a cute message.

She joked: “I’m only with him for the puppies.”

Charlie was recently forced to hit back at trolls who abused him for breeding dogs.

Georgia Taylor opens up about Coronation Street romance

“As beautiful as they are, why? I am quite shocked at this. Adopt not shop,” one person raged.

But Charlie didn’t take this comment lying down – and instead fired back, writing: “They’re going to be Guide Dogs. You can’t buy them.”

Another follower then got involved and proclaimed: “Hope it’s her last lot,” while someone else chimed in: “Meant to be two-year gap not impressed at all.”

And once again, Charlie hit back at the trolls. He wrote: “Feel free to be unimpressed, but you’re also very much incorrect.”

He then included a link to a guide dog FAQ page from a website.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Charlie though – as many smitten fans gushed over the actor’s fur babies.

Toyah and Imran’s relationship in Coronation Street is nothing like Georgia and Charlie’s thankfully (Credit: ITV)

“They are all just so perfect,” said a social media follower.

A second agreed: “Totally adorable,” and a third gushed: “Beautiful little nuggets.”

Meanwhile Georgia and Charlie recently confirmed their long-rumoured relationship.

Georgia shared several snaps of her birthday celebrations in Scotland – and Charlie was right by her side.

In one picture, the two can be seen beaming for the camera while snuggling up to one another on top of a hill in Edinburgh.

She captioned the loved-up snaps: “Birthday weekend. An ancient volcano, a castle, many, many, many steps, deep-fried confectionery and a very fine mustachioed gentleman.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

