Friday’s Emmerdale cancelled at the last minute – when will it air?

ITV cancelled last night’s Emmerdale minutes before it was supposed to air.

A double bill was due to air on Friday night from 8pm, as the channel tries to catch up on itself.

Emmerdale fans were left furious at the cancellation (Credit: ITV)

However before the first episode was set to be broadcast an announcement was made that the second had been cancelled.

Instead news coverage continued and the one episode aired at 8.30pm.

Viewers were left furious by the last-minute change.

One said: “I started my dinner to have it with #Emmerdale and it’s been pushed back again and only 1 episode, news has been on since 6pm!”

A second said: “#emmerdale I’m sick and [expletive] tired of this crap and there’s no [expletive] way I’m watching any channels on Monday.

“This is absolutely [expletive] [expletive].”

Emmerdale viewers furious at cancellation

A third said: “Bad enough we have to wait for #Emmerdale now delaying for more of the same.”

Another added: “They’ve only gone and dropped tonight’s double helping of #Emmerdale.”

The move means that ITV has had to schedule the episode over the weekend instead.

Now, as it stands, the edition will air on Sunday September 18 at 6.30pm.

It will replace a previously scheduled episode of Gino’s Italy: Like Mama Used to Make.

It has also been revealed that Coronation Street will air a special episode on Sunday night.

With the schedule changes the soap is behind an episode, and so will air Friday night’s two days later instead.

It comes as all of the soaps have been cancelled on Monday for on-going coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

As of now, Emmerdale is set to return on Tuesday (September 20) night at 7pm.

Coronation Street will then follow at 8pm as the channel attempts to catch up ahead of its big week of episodes.

Marcus offered Noah a lifeline in the episode (Credit: ITV)

What was due to happen in Emmerdale last night?

In tonight’s episodes Charity is excited as she prepares for her trip to Ibiza with Mack.

She still has no idea that Mackenzie cheated on her with someone else in the village.

Mack secretly answers a phone call. He demands that the person on the other end leaves him alone. Who is it? An what do they want from him?

Meanwhile Liam and Leyla go to couples therapy. As they both open up, Liam is left feeling exhausted.

Will Bernice find love with Rishi in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

The next day Liam brings Leyla home but it’s tense between the two of them.

As Rishi and Bernice struggle with loneliness, they agree to have lunch together.

But Rishi bails on lunch fearing Bernice is too intense.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

When Bernice finds out she’s mortified and the next day she confronts Rishi over ditching her at lunch.

Elsewhere Noah accepts the position as Marcus‘ apprentice.

Is this a new start for Noah?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

